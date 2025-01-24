FEMA Approves Additional $44.1 Million for Emergency Work Following Florida's Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - FEMA has approved an additional $44.1 million to reimburse Florida communities for emergency work after Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby.

This includes:

$7,193,388 for Hernando County for debris removal (Milton).

$4,126,106 to Pasco County for Emergency Protective Measures (Milton).

$4,193,344 for Manatee County for Emergency Protective Measures (Milton).

$1,133,037 for Manatee County for Emergency Protective Measures (Helene).

$1,038,143 for Pasco County for Emergency Protective Measures (Helene).

$26,420,000 for Florida Division of Emergency Management for Management Costs (Helene).

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $1.03 billion for Hurricane Milton, $415.9 million for Hurricane Helene and $112.5 million for Hurricane Debby. The money reimburses the state, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.