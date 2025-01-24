FEMA Mitigation Experts Offer Rebuilding Advice in Hernando and Pinellas Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Floridians rebuild, survivors of Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby can get free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available to answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster through construction and remodeling best practices.

An insurance specialist will be present to answer National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) questions. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be on hand to provide updates on FEMA applications and answer questions.

FEMA specialists will be available through Jan. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday - Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET Saturday at the following locations:

Hernando County: Lowe’s, 7117 Broad St, Brooksville, FL 34601

Pinellas County: Lowe’s, 41800 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Stay in Touch with FEMA

It is important to let FEMA know about any changes to your contact information. You may update contact information or check on the status of your application by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Calling FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Using the FEMA app

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. Go to FEMA.gov/DRC or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 32344”).

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.