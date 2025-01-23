Saulteau First Nations, EDF Renewables advancing wind-energy project

CANADA, January 23 - The Saulteau First Nations, in partnership with EDF Renewables North America, has signed an electricity-purchase agreement with BC Hydro, which will provide clean, renewable energy to meet increasing demand for power from B.C. homes and businesses.

“The Taylor Wind project will generate clean energy that we urgently need, while providing jobs and long-term benefits to the Saulteau First Nations and the Peace River region,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “The completion of an electricity-purchase agreement for the project between the Saulteau First Nations, EDF Renewables and BC Hydro stands as testament to what we can do together when we build partnerships to increase First Nations’ participation in the clean-energy sector and advance economic reconciliation.”

Taylor Wind is located in B.C.’s Peace River region, just north of Dawson Creek and south of Fort St. John. It will consist of approximately 40 wind turbines, one substation, a high-voltage transmission line and associated infrastructure. It will generate as much as 200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 60,000 homes.

Taylor Wind is a partnership between Saulteau First Nations and EDF Renewables, with the Saulteau First Nations holding a 51% economic interest in the project.

“Our investment in Taylor Wind will create jobs and economic development, while also respecting our Treaty and making wise use of our natural resources,” said Chief Rudy Paquette, Saulteau First Nations. “Together, we are proving that reconciliation means creating triple-win solutions that benefit everyone. This is the future and the future is bright.”

Taylor Wind will represent an overall investment of approximately $600 million, of which a significant portion will be invested in the local economy, including key development and construction-related activities. The project is projected to create more than 150 jobs through development, construction and operation activities.

It is one of 10 clean-energy projects selected to advance from BC Hydro’s 2024 call for power that will supply clean, affordable electricity to serve B.C.’s growing communities and housing needs.

Taylor Wind will seek input from First Nations, local residents and communities, as well as key government agencies and stakeholders, to ensure the project is well supported and advances to meet the planned in-service date of 2031, creating jobs and economic opportunities along the way.

Quotes:

Cory Basil, senior vice-president, EDF Renewables –

“I am delighted to see Saulteau First Nations and EDF Renewables join forces in a true partnership to construct and deliver affordable, clean energy from the Taylor Wind project. As one of the largest and most experienced developers of wind energy in Canada, I am confident that EDF Renewables and Saulteau have assembled a knowledgeable and dedicated team that will collaborate with the B.C. government and other local First Nations to bring this project to commercial operation. It is the Saulteau and B.C. government’s commitment to renewable energy that has created an attractive environment where projects like Taylor Wind can create family-supporting jobs and underpin B.C.’s growing economy.”

Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro –

“The electricity-purchase agreements we have signed with the Saulteau First Nations and EDF Renewables, and with other First Nations and development companies selected from our call for power, mark a historic step forward in energy partnership with First Nations. At BC Hydro, we are committed to advancing economic reconciliation as we expand our sources of generation and our electricity system to serve the growing needs of our customers in the clean economy.”

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Together with First Nations, and all British Columbians, we’re building a stronger B.C. through partnerships and agreements that create economic opportunities, generate clean energy, build affordable housing and create good jobs. The partnership between Saulteau First Nations and EDF Renewables on the Taylor Wind project supports increased First Nations’ participation in renewable-energy projects, which is the gateway to building a better clean-energy future for all.”

Quick Facts:

Collectively, the 10 clean and renewable projects selected to advance from BC Hydro’s 2024 call for power will generate approximately 5,000 gigawatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power 500,000 new homes, and will increase BC Hydro's supply by 8%.

The 10 projects selected to advance from the call will have about 50% First Nations equity ownership, representing as much as $3 billion of asset ownership by First Nations.

Electricity demand in B.C. is expected to increase by 15% or more between now and 2030 due to population growth and housing construction, business and industrial development, transportation, and the shift from fossil fuels to clean electricity to reduce emissions.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Taylor Wind project, visit:

https://www.edf-re.com/project/taylor-wind/contact-us/

To learn more about Saulteau First Nations, visit: https://www.saulteau.com/our-nation/

For information about EDF Renewables Canada, visit: https://www.edf-re.com/ca/

To find out more about the clean-energy projects advancing from BC Hydro’s 2024 call for power, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024ECS0048-001643