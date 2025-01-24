Bellacures Unveils New Flagship Location On Iconic Sunset Blvd

Grand Opening January 24 With Fundraising Weekend January 31 - February 2 Donating 100% Of Proceeds To Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellacures , the premier nail salon franchise renowned for its luxurious ambiance and standard of cleanliness, announces the grand opening of its new flagship location at 8570 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, on January 24. Marking the brand’s eighth Southern California location since its 2006 debut, the flagship is a testament to Bellacures’ commitment to self-care, beauty and community.To give back to the Los Angeles community, Bellacures will host a fundraising weekend from Friday, January 31, through Sunday, February 2, donating 100% of proceeds from the new location to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. All Southern California locations are also participating in an ongoing fundraising effort with point-of-sale donation options during checkout.The 1,895-square-foot flagship offers a serene and modern oasis, complete with lush greenery adorning the walls and Bellacures’ signature custom-designed sofa chairs. Featuring 16 pedicure chairs and 6 manicure stations, the tranquil space reflects Bellacures’ dedication to top-tier nail care, meticulous hygiene, and a luxurious guest experience.“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the recent wildfires,” says Gerard Quiroga, Owner of Bellacures. “As a longtime part of the Los Angeles community, we are committed to supporting our neighbors in times of need. We are excited to open this flagship location as part of our expansion plan, where we aim to offer our singular experience across the country.”At the new Sunset Blvd location, Bellacures offers an extensive menu of services, including:-Manicures & Pedicures: Essential, Gelicure, Power Polish, Clean & All-Natural, Scrubbed Smooth, Deep Hydration, Anti-Aging, Cannacure, Lymphatic-Cure, -Mini-Cure, ‘Man’-i-cure, Kid-i-cure.-Nail Extensions: Gel-X and Gel Builder.-Waxing: Full-service waxing for all areas.-Seasonal Special Services: Exclusive offerings tailored to enhance the experience during key times of the year.The flagship location will also continue Bellacures’ tradition of offering clients new, single-use tools such as files, buffers, and toe separators, ensuring the utmost hygiene and safety during every appointment.Bellacures West Hollywood is located at 8570 Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood, and will be open Monday - Thursday 9:30AM - 8:00PM, and 9:00AM - 8:00PM Friday - Sunday.About Bellacures: Founded in 2006, Bellacures has redefined the nail salon experience, blending rejuvenation and relaxation with industry-leading cleanliness standards. With eight locations in California and one in Dallas, Texas, Bellacures has established itself as the gold standard for nail salons. From its highly trained staff to its spa-like atmosphere, every detail is crafted to provide clients with an exceptional experience. Beloved by A-list celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Cameron Diaz, and Demi Moore, Bellacures continues to set the benchmark for luxury nail care. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.bellacures.com

