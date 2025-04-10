ShareWell Offers Free Mental Health Support to University Students Nationwide

ShareWell Logo

Helping Students Prioritize Mental Wellbeing Through Virtual Peer Support Groups

SAN FRANC, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShareWell , the premier platform for peer-led mental health support, is proud to announce that it is now offering free unlimited memberships to all current university students across the United States. An alarming seven out of ten students face mental health challenges, and this initiative aims to provide accessible support during a time of unprecedented need.ShareWell offers an online environment where individuals can find healing, connections, and empowerment through support group topics that address a wide range of mental health challenges and major life transitions. Session topics include anxiety, depression, emotional abuse, medical conditions, and other key areas of mental well-being.University students now have unlimited access to live, virtual peer support groups each week. This membership is designed to bridge the gap in mental health care by connecting individuals in a safe, virtual environment for mutual support and healing.To take advantage of this offer, students can sign up at www.sharewellnow.com using their valid university email address. Once registered, they will have immediate access to a supportive community that understands the unique challenges faced during university life.​For more information or to sign up, please visit www.sharewellnow.com About ShareWell:ShareWell is the first peer-to-peer support platform providing an affordable and accessible solution to the mental health crisis. ShareWell connects everyday people for mutual support and healing in a safe, online environment. Through unlimited access to live support groups and a digital community platform, ShareWell’s vision is to create a world where everyone has access to the support they need when they need it. ShareWell launched in October 2021 and is founded by CeCe Cheng, a former venture capitalist, startup executive and executive coach. To learn more about ShareWell, visit www.sharewellnow.com

