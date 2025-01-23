Governor Abbott Appoints Mansur As Yoakum County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Paul E. Mansur as the Yoakum County Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Paul E. Mansur of Denver City is an attorney in private practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and the Brownfield Bar Association and a former member of the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a former board member of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, Denver City Chamber of Commerce, and the Denver City United Fund and a former Scoutmaster for Boys Scouts of America Troop 777. Mansur received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Taxation from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.