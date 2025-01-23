Governor Abbott Congratulates New Braunfels As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of New Braunfels on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of New Braunfels on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“New Braunfels’ designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community recognizes the unforgettable hill country experiences offered,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Whether tubing the crystal-clear Comal and Guadalupe Rivers, racing down slides at Schlitterbahn, celebrating at Wurstfest, or strolling through the historic streets of Gruene, New Braunfels offers travelers an authentic Texas experience. This certification reflects the city’s dedication to creating a perfect getaway for all.”

“New Braunfels embodies the true spirit of Texas with its rich history, natural beauty, and vibrant community,” said Senator Donna Campbell. “This well-deserved designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community underscores New Braunfels’ dedication to preserving its heritage while promoting economic growth and creating unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the globe.”

“I am so proud to see New Braunfels recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Carrie Isaac. “As someone who has spent time enjoying the beauty, history, and traditions that make this city so special, I know firsthand why visitors keep coming back year after year. Tourism isn’t just about attractions, it’s about people. It’s about the local business owners who pour their hearts into creating unique experiences, the families who have built traditions here for generations, and the hardworking men and women whose jobs depend on a thriving tourism industry. From tubing down the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers to dancing in historic Gruene, celebrating at Wurstfest, or exploring the breathtaking Natural Bridge Caverns, New Braunfels offers something truly special to Texans and visitors alike. This certification is a well-deserved recognition of the city’s commitment to hospitality and economic growth. Congratulations to everyone who helped make this possible. I look forward to seeing New Braunfels continue to thrive as one of Texas’ top destinations.”

“It is wonderful to see New Braunfels being recognized as a world-class destination with so many unique events and venues that showcase and celebrate the city’s rich heritage,” said Representative Alan Schoolcraft. “It is great to see this city being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community, and we all thank the city leaders who are working so hard to shine the spotlight on the City of New Braunfels. This distinction is well-deserved, and I am proud to be a part of New Braunfels’ legislative team in Austin.”

“New Braunfels has a long-standing tradition of welcoming guests with open arms and creating memorable experiences for all who visit,” said Mayor Neal Linnartz. “From our vibrant festivals and events to our charming downtown area, we strive to offer something special for every traveler. This Tourism Friendly Texas Certification will help our city showcase the numerous attractions, events, and businesses that make New Braunfels a premier travel destination and will serve as a testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to fostering a thriving tourism industry.”

“We are excited to announce New Braunfels has been officially certified as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination,” said New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau President Tanya Pence. “Tourism plays a vital role in our local economy year-round and generates over 15,000 jobs in our community. When you visit, you're not just exploring a destination, you’re also supporting the local entrepreneurs who make it truly special.”

“We are proud to continue the tradition of Texas hospitality that makes our community a standout destination,” said New Braunfels Chamber Tourism Advisory Committee Vice Chair Ryan Weinbrandt. “Tourism drives and supports our community, providing jobs and opportunities that benefit our residents and businesses. Visitors from across the state and country come here to experience the history and charm of Texas, showcasing the welcoming spirit that defines New Braunfels and our state.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.