Governor Abbott Readies State Emergency Response Resources For West Texas Wildfire Danger, Southeast Texas Flood Threat

January 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready state emergency response resources ahead of wildfire danger across West Texas tomorrow and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding threats in Southeast Texas on Sunday.



“The State of Texas stands ready to assist local officials as wildfire risks increase in West Texas and potential flash flooding threatens Southeast Texas,” said Governor Abbott. "West Texas communities are strongly urged to take all necessary precautions and avoid any activities that may cause a spark in the coming days. Southeast Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of state and local officials and make an emergency plan in case of any flash flooding threat. Texas is fully prepared to swiftly deploy any additional resources and support needed to protect Texans across the state from wildfire danger and flood threats."



According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, dry conditions paired with high winds and low temperatures are contributing to increased fire weather conditions across the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, and far West Texas regions. The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rainfall across Southeast Texas beginning Sunday that could lead to flash flooding across low-lying areas.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has readied the following state emergency response resources to support local wildfire and flooding response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: State and local firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System including firefighters and support personnel, as well as pieces of equipment such as fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally-contracted firefighting aircraft, including a large airtanker, single engine air tankers for retardant drops, and air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles.



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and gather an emergency supply kit. Texans can find all-hazards preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare and find safety tips at TexasReady.gov.

