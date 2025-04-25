Governor Abbott Announces Cedar Park Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Cedar Park has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Cedar Park on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the City of Cedar Park on its designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This achievement underscores Cedar Park's commitment to nurturing a vibrant music scene that not only enriches our cultural landscape but also drives economic growth and job creation. Music plays an integral role in our identity as Texans, and by fostering local talent and supporting the music industry, we are investing in a brighter future for our communities.”

“Congratulations to the City of Cedar Park for earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Representative Ellen Troxclair. “This well-earned achievement speaks to the variety of musicians, venues, and opportunities to experience music in the city. Today marks a great moment in Cedar Park, where commitment to the arts is honored and a bright future for participating in all kinds of music awaits.”

“As Mayor of Cedar Park, I am thrilled to celebrate our City’s official designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin. “This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering a vibrant music culture and supporting the talented artists who enrich our diverse community. Together, we will continue to make Cedar Park a hub for creativity, connection, and the universal language of music.”

“I am happy to support Cedar Park’s formal recognition as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said City Manager Brenda Eivens. “This achievement places Cedar Park among a distinguished network of more than 80 Texas cities committed to fostering music industry growth and supporting local talent. By joining this program, we are not only amplifying the voices of our musicians but also enhancing our city’s cultural and economic vibrancy. The City of Cedar Park provides a supportive environment for music lovers and is a thriving hotspot for emerging and well-established musicians.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Cedar Park will be held on May 2 during Cedar Park’s “Live @Lakeline Concert Series” at Lakeline Park and will include city officials and community leaders. Community Relations Specialist Janie Havel of the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office will present the designation on behalf of the Texas Music Office.

Cedar Park Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM

“Live @ Lakeline Concert Series”

Lakeline Park

1510 Alexis Drive

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Inquiries may be directed to April Walker-Davis, Tourism Marketing Manager, City of Cedar Park, 512-401-5070, April.WalkerDavis@cedarparktexas.gov

Cedar Park becomes the 81st Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.