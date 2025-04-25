Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Board Of Medical Radiologic Technology

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ken Stout and reappointed Faraz Khan, M.D. and Regan Landreth to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, Faraz Khan will continue to serve as chair of the board. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology.

Ken Stout of Ropesville is the senior radiology manager at Covenant Children’s Hospital. He is a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists, AHRA: The Association for Medical Imaging Management, and the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. He holds a Certified Radiology Administrator credential through the Radiology Administration Certification Commission. Stout received an Associate of Applied Science in Radiology from South Plains College and a Bachelor of Science in Radiology from Midwestern State University.

Faraz Khan, M.D. of Houston is radiologist at Radiology Partners Houston. He is a delegate for the American College of Radiology and the Texas Radiological Society, member of the Texas Medical Association and the Harris County Medical Society. Additionally, he volunteers with the Houston Food Bank, Interfaith Ministries, and Doctors Without Borders. Khan received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He completed his radiology training at Washington University in Saint Louis.

Regan Landreth of Salado is the owner of Landreth Enterprises. Landreth previously served on the Dental Hygiene Advisory Committee. Landreth received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.