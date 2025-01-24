Digital Marketing Firm CadenceSEO Backs Youth Fitness Initiative in Chandler for Spring 2025

Chandler HKRS 2024 Healthy Kids Running Series

Local SEO agency sponsors the five-week Healthy Kids Running Series, which promotes community wellness, youth fitness, and family fun.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CadenceSEO , a digital marketing firm based in Gilbert, announces its sponsorship of the Spring 2025 Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) in Chandler/Gilbert, Arizona. The five-week program will take place at Pima Park on consecutive Sundays from March 16 through April 13, 2025.The Healthy Kids Running Series is a nationwide initiative, that provides an inclusive environment where kids can experience the joy of running and develop a lifelong appreciation for fitness. The series features age-appropriate races for children from Pre-K through high school, including a specialized Challenger Division for participants with disabilities. Events begin at 9 AM each race day at Pima Park, located at 625 N McQueen Road in Chandler.Race divisions are structured to accommodate various age groups and abilities:-Pre-K (2-3 years): 50-yard dash-Pre-K (4-5 years): 75-yard dash-Kindergarten-1st grade: ¼ mile-2nd-3rd grade: ½ mile-4th-8th grade: 1 mile-High School: 2 miles-Challenger Division: adaptive 75-yard raceEach participant will receive a t-shirt, and all runners will be awarded medals on the final race day, reinforcing the inclusive and celebratory nature of the series. Points are awarded based on race finishes, adding a fun, competitive element that motivates the children to do their best.CadenceSEO encourages other local businesses to join as sponsors of this community initiative. Corporate sponsorships help cover essential costs while fostering connections with local families. Interested businesses can contact the community coordinator at chandleraz@healthkidsrs.org.About the Company:CadenceSEO, a client-focused SEO consulting agency, excels in enhancing digital visibility and efficiency for businesses of all sizes. Dedicated to transparency and engagement, CadenceSEO leverages expert strategies and a deep understanding of SEO to drive growth and foster strong client relationships. CadenceSEO specializes in tailoring its approach to each client's unique needs, ensuring effective and insightful digital marketing solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.