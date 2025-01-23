For Immediate Release: January 23, 2025

John Ratcliffe Sworn in as CIA Director

Today, John Ratcliffe was sworn in as the 25th Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Vice President JD Vance administered the official oath of office in a ceremony at the White House. Director Ratcliffe is the first person ever to serve as both Director of the CIA and Director of National Intelligence, having previously been confirmed as DNI during President Trump’s first administration. He also previously served as a member of Congress in the US House of Representatives.

Director Ratcliffe said “it is the privilege of a lifetime to lead the patriotic men and women of the CIA, an agency so vital to America’s national security and one with a culture of unwavering commitment to mission. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve President Trump again and thank him for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility.”

