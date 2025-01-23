Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,163 in the last 365 days.

John Ratcliffe Sworn in as CIA Director

For Immediate Release: January 23, 2025

John Ratcliffe Sworn in as CIA Director

Today, John Ratcliffe was sworn in as the 25th Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Vice President JD Vance administered the official oath of office in a ceremony at the White House. Director Ratcliffe is the first person ever to serve as both Director of the CIA and Director of National Intelligence, having previously been confirmed as DNI during President Trump’s first administration. He also previously served as a member of Congress in the US House of Representatives.

Director Ratcliffe said “it is the privilege of a lifetime to lead the patriotic men and women of the CIA, an agency so vital to America’s national security and one with a culture of unwavering commitment to mission. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve President Trump again and thank him for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility.”

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

John Ratcliffe Sworn in as CIA Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more