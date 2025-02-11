For Immediate Release: February 10, 2025

Michael Ellis Sworn in as CIA Deputy Director

Today, Michael Ellis was sworn in as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Deputy Director Ellis previously held a variety of senior national security positions, including General Counsel of the National Security Agency, Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the National Security Council, and General Counsel of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also served as an intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserve.

“Michael is highly respected in the Intelligence Community and ranks among our nation’s finest national security professionals,” said Director Ratcliffe. “Having known Michael for many years, I am truly excited to welcome him to Langley.”

In a message to the CIA workforce, Deputy Director Ellis expressed his enthusiasm in joining the CIA leadership team. “America needs a strong, capable, and aggressive CIA. Under the leadership of President Trump and Director Ratcliffe, we will challenge and demand greatness from America’s silent warriors. As part of that challenge, we will expect your work to be free from politics, bias, or any other distraction,” Deputy Director Ellis wrote.

# # #