CTF 63 Air Logistics: Schedulers of the Skies

“We are the point of contact customers reach out to when they require an airlift to be done. Whether that’s passengers, mail, HAZMAT or even repair parts, we coordinate all of that,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Glenn Santos, a diplomatic clearance clerk with CTF-63 from Rizal, Philippines.

“When a customer has a lift request, we draft the flight plan and send it through the Defense Attaché Office. We let them know which planes are headed where and they process the request through the local embassy,” said Santos.

CTF-63 schedules a dozen different flight crews that provide logistics support in the European theater. Four of those crews are provided by rotational squadrons, manning the C-40 Clipper and C-130 Hercules aircraft. The other eight are permanently stationed onboard Naval Support Activity, Naples and Naval Air Station Sigonella, flying the C-26 Metroliner.

“On average, we coordinate about three flights per day. If we have a [U.S. Navy aircraft carrier] strike group in the region, that number can increase, and sometimes double,” said Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 1st Class Samuel Ghinea, another diplomatic clearance clerk with CTF-63 and a native of Fremont, California.

“And we have a team of just seven to manage it all,” Ghinea continued.

Two recent passengers requiring a flight to Paris were Brutus, a military working dog (MWD) stationed in Sigonella, and Brutus’ Handler, Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Isaiah Koontz, from Massillon, Ohio.

At the direction of the United States Secret Service, Brutus and Koontz travelled to Paris to prepare areas being visited by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Having a dedicated flight specific to this mission was an invaluable benefit according to Koontz.

“Traveling MILAIR [military aircraft] makes traveling a lot easier,” said Koontz. “…I was able to access my dog really easily and make sure he was OK. It helps us get where we need to be faster and causes less stress. I think MILAIR is better for both the handler and the MWD,” said Koontz.