Armstrong supports legislation creating incentive program to attract value-added agriculture projects

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced his support for legislation creating an incentive program to attract value-added agriculture projects to North Dakota.

House Bill 1332, which had its hearing before the House Agriculture Committee today, authorizes a “value-added agriculture production facility incentive program” and provides up to $30 million for projects. Armstrong’s executive budget recommendation also proposed funding to support value-added ag projects. The Governor’s Office submitted testimony today in support of HB 1332.

“North Dakota has a long history of success in attracting value-added agriculture projects to our state, from the recent addition of soybean processing plants in Spiritwood and Casselton to the proposed $500 million Agristo potato processing plant in Grand Forks,” Armstrong said. “This legislation will provide an additional tool to build on that success, benefiting our farmers, ranchers and communities for generations to come.”

In his first State of the State address on Jan. 7, Armstrong called for promoting pro-agriculture policies and creating opportunities for value-added agriculture across the state.