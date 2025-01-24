Ashley Paul Dominates the Charts and Expands Into Canada With New EDM Hit, 'Golden Light'

Golden Light Available to stream now

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated EDM artist Ashley Paul, recently named the Top Artist by New York Weekly and Los Angeles Weekly Times for the second consecutive year, has achieved yet another milestone. This year, she ascends to the number one spot, cementing her place as a leading force in the music industry. With multiple chart-topping singles and a growing international fan base, Ashley is set to make waves with her latest single, "Golden Light," a collaboration with renowned Canadian EDM and house-funk producer Big Cree (DJ Epps). The track will be released on January 24 across all platforms along with video.Hardcore Ashley Paul fans will be thrilled to experience her signature soaring vocals front and center in this electrifying EDM mash-up. Combining dramatic artistry and infectious hooks, "Golden Light" offers a heartfelt message of hope and resilience, inspired by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.A Cross-Border CollaborationThe creative process behind "Golden Light" spanned continents, with Ashley working from her Miami studio and Big Cree in Canada. The collaboration began after Big Cree discovered Ashley during a live radio interview. Derrick Scott of 21 Eleven suggested the partnership, which quickly took shape when Cree sent Ashley the track."I vibed with it immediately," says Ashley. "It was dramatic, artistic, and hooky. That day, as the fires raged in L.A., I channeled my heartbreak and guilt into the music. The lyric, 'Wishin' that the storm would blow on by, so I can see the golden light,' became my way of expressing the collective sadness and desire for healing. For me, music is the ultimate healer."A Message of Hope"Golden Light" captures a dual narrative of personal and communal healing . It speaks to the beauty of peace, the power of love, and the universal yearning for brighter days. "The golden light symbolizes the sun unencumbered by fire—a clear sky that brings peace to the community," Ashley explains.In addition to its poignant message, the track incorporates Ashley’s trademark romanticism with lyrics like "Dance with desire," reminding listeners of the joy and passion that music can inspire.Visual ArtistryThe music video for "Golden Light" is equally captivating, featuring breathtaking natural landscapes bathed in warm, golden hues. Directed and produced by Big Cree, the visuals promise to be both prophetic and life-affirming, perfectly complementing the track’s themes. The cover art, created by Cree and captured by Eric Andre, adds another layer of artistic depth to this highly anticipated release.

