ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 24-27) - Phoenix Area

Major Closure

:

Westbound I-10 closed

between Loop 202

(Santan Freeway) near Chandler Boulevard

and the I-17 “Split” interchange

near Sky Harbor Airport

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Jan. 27) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard also closed

. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10 closed.

Westbound I-10 Detours

: Consider alternate routes to reach the Phoenix area. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport (use the southbound 44th Street airport entrance) and downtown Phoenix area.

Drivers also can consider detouring on westbound/northbound Loop 202

(South Mountain Freeway)

to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue

in west Phoenix.

Note for westbound I-10 travelers in the Tucson/Casa Grande areas

: Consider bypassing the closure by using westbound I-8 to northbound SR 85 in Gila Bend to I-10 in Buckeye. zones. More information:

I10BroadwayCurve.com

.

Note

:

If this I-10 closure ends ahead of schedule, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes

overnight

near the US 60 interchange from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday