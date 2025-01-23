ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 24-27) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – The Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will require a lengthy closure of westbound I-10 in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 24-27) as crews make progress with their work. The closure is among the Arizona Department of Transportation's scheduled weekend freeway restrictions required for improvement projects. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using alternate routes if needed while the following restrictions are in place:
- Major Closure: Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) near Chandler Boulevard and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard also closed. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 Detours: Consider alternate routes to reach the Phoenix area. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport (use the southbound 44th Street airport entrance) and downtown Phoenix area. Drivers also can consider detouring on westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix. Note for westbound I-10 travelers in the Tucson/Casa Grande areas: Consider bypassing the closure by using westbound I-8 to northbound SR 85 in Gila Bend to I-10 in Buckeye. zones. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: If this I-10 closure ends ahead of schedule, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes overnight near the US 60 interchange from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27). Direct access to the new westbound outside local lanes will be closed (access via the Baseline Road off-ramp instead).
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound Loop 202 exit ramp to Sky Harbor Airport/southbound SR 143 closed. Note: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Detours: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10. Airport Traffic on Loop 202: Consider using the Sky Harbor entrance via southbound 44th Street. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27). Consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Baseline Road.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes overnight between Cave Creek Road and State Route 51 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (Jan. 24-25) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 26) for bridge work. Detour: Be prepared to use other nearby exits. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Price Road also closed from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25).
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
