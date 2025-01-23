Press Releases 01/23/2025 Attorney General Tong Statement on Temporary Restraining Order Blocking President Trump’s Unconstitutional Attack on Birthright Citizenship (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after a federal judge in Washington issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional attack on birthright citizenship. (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after a federal judge in Washington issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional attack on birthright citizenship. “This judge got it right—this was a blatantly unconstitutional order. The 14th Amendment could not be more clear—if you are born on American soil, you are an American. There is just zero legitimate legal debate on this question. The facts and the law are clearly on our side, but this fight is far from over. We are ready to keep fighting for American families and the essential character of our nation.”

