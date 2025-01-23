Weekapaug Inn Celebrates Winter with Seasonal Offerings

Evening at Weekapaug Inn Winter Evenings at Weekapaug Inn

WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn , a timeless Relais & Chateaux, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, proudly shares winter specials, pasta-making classes and Valentine’s Day weekend dining experience.Under the guidance of the expert culinary team, Weekapaug Inn presents an engaging, hands-on pasta-making class on Saturday, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, and Feb. 22. The class is designed to teach guests how to make the Italian classic - Linguine & Clams. Participants will make linguine from scratch and pair it with tender clams smothered in a savory sauce of garlic, white wine, and herbs along with a glass of wine carefully selected to enhance the dish’s flavors. The experience includes a recipe card to take home. The class is from 2 pm – 3:30 pm and is $95 per person. The class takes place in the Piping Plover Suite and is reserved for hotel guests 21 and up.The Restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day four-course tasting menu Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 crafted by the talented culinary team. The Valentine’s Day weekend meal offers an optional, exquisite wine pairing or guests can partake in a drink by the wood-burning fire in The Bar before or after dinner. Reservations are required.Originally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet. Each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces.Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers to ensure the finest ingredients are available at peak freshness, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).For more information about the seasonal events and happenings at Weekapaug Inn, visit the events page. For overnight winter offers, visit weekapauginn.com/seasonal-offers/. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook and X and visit weekapauginn.com for more information.# # #

