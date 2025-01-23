WQB NOIA Public Hearings to be held in January and February - General Information

Notice of Intended Action (NOIA) and EO10 General Information: NOIA Public Hearing General Information: The WQB is hosting fourteen virtual public hearings for the WQB NOIAs; two hearings are being held for each rule topic.

Persons may present their views orally or in writing at each hearing. Persons who wish to make oral comments at a public hearing may be asked to state their names for the record and to confine their remarks to the subject of this proposed rulemaking.

Any persons who intend to attend a hearing and have special requirements, such as those related to hearing impairments, should contact the Department and advise of specific needs.

If you need assistance in a language other than English, contact the Department at civilrights@dnr.iowa.gov or by telephone at 515.689.7941 at least seven days before the hearing.

Pre-registration is required for each hearing , and the links below will take you to the meeting registration.

, and the links below will take you to the meeting registration. Questions regarding the hearings should be directed to the email addresses noted below for each rule topic. NOIA Comment Period General Information: Any interested person may submit comments concerning these proposed rulemakings, which must be received by the Department no later than 4:30 p.m. on the dates indicated below for each rule topic.

Comments should be directed to the email addresses noted below for each rule topic.

