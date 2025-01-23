Submit Release
Drinking Water Rule Hearings, Chapters 40 to 44

The Drinking Water group contains the chapters regarding:

  • definitions and forms (40),
  • water supplies (41),
  • public notice, public education, consumer confidence reports, reporting, and record maintenance (42), and
  • water supply design and operation (43)

We are proposing to combine Chapters 40 and 42 into one new Chapter 40 and to revise Chapters 41 and 43.

