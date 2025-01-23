Water Allocation and Use Rule Hearings, Chapters 50 to 55

The Water Allocation and Use group contains the chapters regarding:

definitions and forms (50),

water permits or registration (51),

water withdrawal, diversion, and storage (52),

protected water sources (53),

water use permit restrictions and well interference compensation (54), and

aquifer storage and recovery (55)

We are proposing to combine current Chapters 50, 51, and 52 in to one new Chapter 50, and to revise chapters 53, 54, and 55.