Water Allocation and Use Rule Hearings, Chapters 50 to 55
The Water Allocation and Use group contains the chapters regarding:
- definitions and forms (50),
- water permits or registration (51),
- water withdrawal, diversion, and storage (52),
- protected water sources (53),
- water use permit restrictions and well interference compensation (54), and
- aquifer storage and recovery (55)
We are proposing to combine current Chapters 50, 51, and 52 in to one new Chapter 50, and to revise chapters 53, 54, and 55.
