Wastewater, Onsite, Sludge, and the IWFDS Rule Hearings, Chapters 60 to 69

This topic group contains the wastewater chapters regarding: definitions and forms (60),

wastewater effluent and pretreatment standards (62),

wastewater monitoring and reporting requirements (63), t

wastewater construction and operating permit requirements and the rule-referenced Iowa Wastewater Facilities Design Standards (IWFDS) (64),

pesticide applications (66),

land application of sewage sludge (67),

commercial septic tank cleaners (Chapter 68), and

private sewage disposal systems (Chapter 69). We are proposing to combine current Chapters 60, 64, and 66 into one new Chapter 60, and to revise chapters 62, 63, 67, 68, and 69.

