DWSRF and CWSRF Rule Hearings, Chapters 44, and 90 to 93

This topic group contains the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF & CWSRF) rules, including: Scope of Title - Definitions - Forms (90),

Criteria for Ranking Projects for the CWSRF (91),

Clean Water State Revolving Fund (92),

Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Programs (93), and

Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (44) We are proposing to combine Chapters 90 through 93 in to one new Chapter 90 and to revise Chapter 44.

