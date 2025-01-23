Submit Release
DWSRF and CWSRF Rule Hearings, Chapters 44, and 90 to 93

This topic group contains the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF & CWSRF) rules, including:

  • Scope of Title - Definitions - Forms (90),
  • Criteria for Ranking Projects for the CWSRF (91),
  • Clean Water State Revolving Fund (92),
  • Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Programs (93), and
  • Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (44)

We are proposing to combine Chapters 90 through 93 in to one new Chapter 90 and to revise Chapter 44.

