The DEQ adds mobile air quality monitor to Lysite

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Air Quality Division (AQD) has begun operating a mobile ambient monitoring station in Lysite, Wyoming.

The AQD will be holding an open house regarding the mobile station on March 4, 2025, 10 a.m.– 12 p.m. at the Lysite – Lost Cabin Community Recreation Center. The public is invited to attend.

The Lysite ambient air monitoring station (Lysite Mobile) began operations on January 17, 2025 and will be in place for approximately one year.

Lysite Mobile includes gaseous monitors (NOx, SO2, O3, CO and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons) continuous PM10, continuous PM2.5, a camera system, and meteorological instrumentation.

Throughout the state of Wyoming, three mobile gaseous monitoring stations have been established and are being operated to help characterize air quality at various locations. The mobile monitoring stations are self-contained monitoring shelters that may be moved to different locations in a relatively short time frame.

Lysite Mobile is located at the Lysite – Lost Cabin Community Recreation Center and was selected to monitor background air quality in Fremont County, Wyoming. This station will allow the AQD to evaluate Fremont County and the surrounding areas on a variety of air pollutants.

All data from this site and a display of real-time concentrations can be found at www.wyvisnet.com.