Tax Commissioner Provides Insight for the Upcoming Tax Season

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has announced that the 2025 individual income tax season will open on January 27, 2025, coinciding with the date that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin to accept and process returns.

“Consistent with previous years, North Dakota will once again align its filing season with the IRS schedule,” said Kroshus. “Ahead of the official start date, I encourage filers to begin gathering and organizing their necessary documents to ensure a smooth filing process.”

The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner processed just over 470,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns in 2024. Kroshus noted that his office is prepared for another busy tax season.

“North Dakota taxpayers will again experience lower tax rates following passage of a record-setting relief package during the 2023 Legislative Session,” said Kroshus. “Part of HB 1158 included a zero percent first bracket and reduced the number of tax brackets from 5 to 3.”

Kroshus advises taxpayers to file electronically and to choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help prevent fraudsters from claiming their refund. Taxpayers should also verify their address and bank account information to avoid errors.

“In 2024, a significant majority of North Dakota income tax filers chose to submit their returns electronically,” said Kroshus. “We encourage taxpayers to e-file as it is the fastest, most secure method and improves accuracy and efficiency.”

There are several free filing tools and services offered to qualifying North Dakotans. Many North Dakotans are eligible to electronically file their taxes for free, depending on income and age. By answering a few questions online using the ND Free File tool at www.tax.nd.gov/freefile, taxpayers can see if they qualify to file their federal and state returns for free with certain tax software companies.

Taxpayers may also utilize free tax preparation sites throughout the state. These sites are run by American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) or the IRS, and most will open in February. Details, location information, and contact information to schedule an appointment will soon be available at www.tax.nd.gov/freetaxprep. Taxpayers can also electronically file by purchasing tax preparation software or working with a tax professional.

North Dakota tax booklets and forms can be found on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.tax.nd.gov/forms. IRS forms can be found at www.irs.gov/forms.

Taxpayers can also use the Where’s My Refund? tool found at www.tax.nd.gov/refund to track the status of their state refund.

The due date to file and pay 2024 individual income tax returns is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.