The ArcStone Group, GBC Earns Prestigious B Corp Certification

The ArcStone Group, GBC announces its official certification as a B Corporation, joining a global movement of brands committed to using their power for good.

Becoming aB Corp is a milestone for us. This certification validates our mission to create a more equitable, accessible, and sustainable web for everyone.” — David Carnes, CFO and Founder

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ArcStone Group , GBC, a pioneer in digital marketing, design services, and SaaS products , is proud to announce its official certification as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining a global movement of organizations committed to using their power for good.The ArcStone Group, GBC achieved B Corp certification after meeting rigorous social and environmental performance standards, accountability, and transparency. This certification reaffirms the company's dedication to sustainable business practices, a fair and equitable workplace, community engagement, and ethical decision-making.B Corp certification is awarded by B Lab, a nonprofit organization that verifies companies for their commitment to positive social and environmental impact. Certified B Corps must demonstrate a high level of accountability and transparency in areas like employee welfare, environmental stewardship, and community impact.As a B Corp, The ArcStone Group, GBC will continue to lead by example in the digital marketing industry by championing sustainable and ethical business practices while delivering top-tier services to nonprofits, purpose-driven brands, and organizations."We believe businesses should do more than just turn a profit," added Lisa Hirst Carnes, CEO. "We’re proud to be part of a global movement prioritizing people, planet, and purpose. This achievement strengthens our resolve to help nonprofits and purpose-driven organizations thrive while making the world a better place.”For more information about The ArcStone Group, GBC, and its commitment to building a better world through business, please visit www.arcstone.com About The ArcStone Group, GBCThe ArcStone Group, GBC, established in 1997, is a digital marketing and design agency specializing in creating accessible and inclusive web experiences and coding software that helps community members connect and thrive.

