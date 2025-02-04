Felix Instruments Introduces Revolutionary Tech to Analyze Table Grape Quality at Fruit Logistica 2025

Grape Quality Meter Felix Instruments

Discover Felix Instruments' new Table Grape Quality Meter at Fruit Logistica 2025, enhancing grape vineyard decisions with instant field analysis.

The Table Grape Quality Meter not only enhances efficiency in grape sampling and quality assessment but also empowers growers with immediate data to make informed decisions right in their vineyards.” — Scott Trimble, Vice President of Marketing

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Felix Instruments - Applied Food Science , a leader in the development of advanced agricultural technology, is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Table Grape Quality Meter, at Fruit Logistica 2025. This new device is engineered to revolutionize the table grape industry by providing rapid, non-destructive, and accurate measurements of Brix, pH, and titratable acidity directly in the field.Galen George, Director of Applied Science at Felix Instruments, shared insights on the collaboration behind the technology: "We developed these models in close partnership with the California Grape Commission. Their cooperation and support have been instrumental in tailoring our technology to meet specific industry needs. We are grateful for their partnership, which has enabled us to bring this tailored solution to vineyards worldwide."Scott Trimble, VP of Marketing at Felix Instruments, expressed his enthusiasm about the new device: "Bringing this innovative technology to the expansive table grape market is extremely exciting for us. The Table Grape Quality Meter not only enhances efficiency in grape sampling and quality assessment but also empowers growers with immediate data to make informed decisions right in their vineyards."The Table Grape Quality Meter addresses several key challenges in the grape industry. By allowing non-destructive testing of grape clusters, the device helps maintain overall yield and reduces waste. Its portability ensures that grape quality can be assessed on-site, saving valuable time and resources that would otherwise be spent on lab-based analysis.Designed with the user in mind, the Table Grape Quality Meter is an essential tool for modern vineyard management, helping optimize both the harvest timing and grape quality through detailed, immediate feedback.Key Features of the Table Grape Quality Meter:- Non-Destructive Testing: Analyzes clusters without damaging the grapes, preserving yield and quality.- Portability: Enables in-field assessments, reducing the turnaround time for results.- Comprehensive Measurements: Provides critical data on Brix, pH, and titratable acidity in one quick scan.- Integration with FruitMaps: Supports advanced vineyard management by integrating measurement data with mapping software.Felix Instruments invites attendees at Fruit Logistica to view a demonstration of the Table Grape Quality Meter and discuss its benefits with our team. Visit us at our booth to discover how this technology can transform your grape production and quality management.For those interested in being among the first to experience the advantages of the Table Grape Quality Meter, Felix Instruments is offering exclusive early access through the Grape Quality Meter First Access List . Join the club by visiting this link to ensure priority access to this groundbreaking technology as soon as it becomes available.For more information on Felix Instruments and the Table Grape Quality Meter, or to schedule a demonstration, please sign up for the Grape Quality Meter Early Access List About Felix InstrumentsFelix Instruments - Applied Food Science specializes in developing advanced near-infrared and gas analysis tools for pre- and post-harvest applications. Committed to enhancing the productivity and sustainability of the commercial agricultural industry, Felix Instruments serves a broad international client base, providing technologies that are essential for improving market outcomes for fresh produce.For more information, press only:Scott TrimbleVP of Marketingstrimble@cid-inc.comFor more information on Felix Instruments: https://felixinstruments.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.