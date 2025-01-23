Chivari Launches Industry's Most Comprehensive Collection of Rustic Real Wood Tables

Fluted Leg Farm table Foldable Cocktail Table White Distressed Farm Table

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chivari, an industry leader in the sale of event furnishings and accessories, announces the launch of their expanded Farmhouse Table series, featuring the industry's widest selection of authentic real wood tables for events, weddings, and commercial settings.The rustic real wood table has been a staple of Americana since our early founding. Chivari has re-imagined this classic design to meet the contemporary needs of its clients, seamlessly blending durable stability to suit modern needs and trends, honoring its rich heritage. Chivari’s rustic tables are all designed for maximum portability with folding or removable legs for efficient transport and storage.Chivari Farm Tables are available in 6 different colors and 6 distinctive styles and shapes. Matching Farm Benches are also available, and Chivari offers complementary stacking and folding chairs in many different styles that will meet or exceed your event design expectations.In addition to new Farm Tables, Chivari has also developed a one-of-a-kind Farm Table Conversion Kit which fully transforms classic plywood event tables into beautiful farm-style tables, ensconcing the legs and tabletop in a beautiful wood finish, completely hiding the plywood table beneath. The transformation takes just minutes and can be installed or removed by just one person. This two-in-one feature provides astonishing flexibility at a lower cost than purchasing a single Farm Table itself. The Farm Table Conversion Kit is a cost-effective way to re-purpose old plywood tables to give them new life as a higher-end, linenless option for event clients."Our innovative Farm Tables exemplify our commitment to combining freedom of choice and historical charm with practical functionality,” remarked Richard Wallet, CEO of Chivari, “shepherding their traditional style into the 21st Century. Our Chivari Design Studio has additionally developed unique Farm Table covers and a custom-sized Farm Table 75 x 104-inch moving blanket, to better protect our clients’ investments.”Key Features:- Available in six colors: white, black, chestnut, fruitwood, natural, and gold- Premium solid wood construction- Available in an array of styles: fluted leg, X- leg, straight leg, rectangle, round, and cocktail- Exclusive folding cocktail table design, simplifying transport, setup and tear down- Easy transport and storage solutions- Matching, complementary rustic real wood benchesDrawing inspiration from early American craftsmanship, Chivari's rustic real wood tables blend timeless appeal with a contemporary look suitable for both intimate indoor gatherings and large-scale outdoor events.About Chivari:Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at the Chivari Design Studio and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.

