Art Gallery of Mississauga Presents: Inside. Outside. Of.

(Left to Right) Shanie Tomassini, Apparition (detail), 2024; David Merritt, altr arber (detail), 2019; Émile Régnier, EM (detail), 2024; Ella Gonzales, A kind of proposition, (detail), 2023 Shanie Tomassini, Equinox Blend (Performance presented at Est-Nord-Est in 2022. Photo Credit : ENE / Jean-Sébastien Veilleux), charcoal, lavender, rosemary, cloves

An Artistic Exploration of Perception and Interconnection

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) is pleased to announce Inside. Outside. Of., a group exhibition curated by Shannon Anderson and Jay Wilson. This thought-provoking show brings together works by Ella Gonzales (Toronto, ON), David Merritt (London, ON), Émilie Régnier (Montreal, QC), and Shanie Tomassini (Montreal, QC), each offering an introspective lens into how we relate to the interconnected planes of our existence and surroundings.Through intuitive, tenuously articulated works, the four artists brought together in this exhibition reflect upon how we situate ourselves in relation to various planes of interconnection and existence. Each artist's practices reflect distinctive cultural backgrounds and experiences, yet they are all deeply invested in developing materially sensitive works that are finely attuned to introspective realms. Taking a deliberate yet poetic approach, the works in Inside. Outside. Of. could be seen as strategies for processing the continuous influx of sensory stimulation that confronts us on a daily basis.“This exhibition evolved from a period of studio visits with artists around the GTA and in Montreal,” says AGM Senior Curator Shannon Anderson. “We chose to bring these four artists together because they share an incredible sensitivity to the way they work with materials, along with a visual language that illuminates the complexity of the porous boundary between our inner and outer worlds.”The exhibition will run at the Art Gallery of Mississauga from January 25 to April 13, 2025, before travelling to the Foreman Art Gallery in Sherbrooke, QC, from October 17 to December 13, 2025.Opening Reception and Artist TalksThe AGM warmly invites the public to the exhibition’s opening reception on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. All four artists will be in attendance to discuss their work during a series of brief artist talks beginning at 2:30 PM.Registration for the opening reception is recommended but not required. More information and registration details can be found at bit.ly/EventsAGM -30-The Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) is a public, not-for-profit art gallery and charity located in the Mississauga Civic Centre. Focusing on contemporary art, the AGM offers a diverse range of exhibitions, programs, and events that engage the community and foster an appreciation for the arts. Admission to the gallery is always free.

