Mississauga's Art Scene Gets Funky with 'Drawing Disco' Fundraiser at the Art Gallery of Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) is turning up the volume on creativity with its upcoming Drawing Disco fundraiser, featuring award-winning artist Erin Finley. This unique event blends visual art, music, and community spirit to support the AGM's exhibitions and programs.The lively evening invites participants to sketch a live (clothed) model while dancing to non-stop disco beats. Creative prompts from Finley will guide guests as they create their own masterpieces in a vibrant, energetic setting. All materials are provided, and a cash bar will be available."As a non-profit charity organization, the AGM is dedicated to engaging with the community through accessible arts programming," says Christina Moss, Communications and Marketing at the Art Gallery of Mississauga. "We’re excited to offer this unique event that will bring people together to connect, create, and support our ongoing programming."Erin Finley, a Mississauga-born artist known for her innovative memory art projects with older adults in long-term care, has exhibited internationally and teaches at OCAD University, where she has earned two teaching awards. Her work has been featured on The Social, underscoring her talent for engaging diverse audiences through artistic expression.Proceeds from Drawing Disco will directly support the AGM's ongoing efforts to bring inclusive, engaging cultural experiences to the Mississauga community.Event Details:Date: March 28, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Art Gallery of Mississauga, 300 City Centre Drive, MississaugaDetails and ticketing information can be found on our website at www.artgalleryofmississauga.com Attendees are encouraged to wear their disco best, with photos capturing the evening's vibrant energy for social media.For those looking to deepen their involvement with the AGM, membership offers discounts on events like Drawing Disco while supporting the gallery's mission.For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact: Christina Moss, Communications and Marketing, Art Gallery of Mississauga

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.