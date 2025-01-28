Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills Welcomes the CIAA Basketball Tournament Back to Baltimore

Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills proudly welcomes fans, alumni, and athletes for the CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, Feb. 25–Mar. 1, 2025.

OWINGS MILLS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Baltimore from February 25 to March 1, 2025, Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is proud to be a welcoming destination for fans, alumni, and athletes alike.

Conveniently located near CFG Bank Arena, Home2 Suites Owings Mills provides guests with modern, spacious suites, complimentary breakfast, and exceptional amenities that make it the perfect home base during the tournament. Whether traveling for a weekend of exciting basketball or an extended visit to explore Baltimore, the hotel delivers a comfortable, stylish, and welcoming experience for all.

The CIAA Tournament, renowned for its rich legacy since its debut in 1946, is more than just a sporting event. It’s a cultural and social gathering that celebrates the excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), providing opportunities for connection and fostering economic impact in its host cities. As the tournament continues to grow in prominence, Home2 Suites Owings Mills is committed to offering a superior guest experience to match the event’s prestige.

With its convenient location, spacious accommodations featuring full kitchens, and amenities like an indoor pool and fitness center, Home2 Suites Owings Mills is an ideal choice for families, groups, and individuals attending the tournament. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s proximity to local dining, shopping, and attractions in the vibrant Owings Mills area, ensuring a memorable experience beyond the basketball court.

Book your courtesy room block today by calling (410) 363-0272, and visit https://theciaa.com/ for more information about the tournament and events.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills

Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is a modern, all-suite hotel located in Owings Mills, Maryland. Designed for both short-term and extended stays, the hotel features spacious accommodations with full kitchens, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and amenities such as an indoor pool and fitness center. Conveniently situated near local attractions and businesses, Home2 Suites is dedicated to providing guests with exceptional comfort and service.

About the CIAA

Established in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is one of the nation’s oldest athletic conferences, governing 12 member institutions across Pennsylvania to South Carolina. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA hosts 14 annual championships in sports like basketball, football, and track and field. With a mission to support student-athletes on and off the field, the CIAA fosters academic excellence, strategic partnerships, and community engagement while celebrating its rich legacy and driving innovation in collegiate athletics.



