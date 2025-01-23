Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Dream Beyond: PAFF Unveils 2025 Film Guide with Premieres, Award-Winning Selections, and Diverse Voices from 34 Countries

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) , the largest international Black film festival in the United States, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated 2025 Film Guide. The PAFF Film Guide offers a first look at the extraordinary lineup of films selected for this year’s festival taking place February 4-23, 2025, in Los Angeles. While PAFF runs through the 23rd, all of its films will screen February 10-17. This year PAFF will showcase an exceptional selection of over 150 films, with a lineup that includes 46 documentaries, 100 narratives, 46 features, 100 shorts, and six web series. The festival will host an impressive array of premieres, including 30 world premieres, 16 U.S. premieres, 36 West Coast premieres, and 16 Los Angeles premieres, and it proudly highlights the work of 51 female filmmakers and 10 queer filmmakers representing 34 countries in 19 languages.“This year’s lineup reflects the power and scope of Black storytelling from across the globe,” said PAFF Executive Director Oduduwa Olatunji. “From international award contenders to groundbreaking premieres, we are thrilled to present a festival that celebrates the voices, cultures, and perspectives of Black America, Africa, and the African diaspora.”Among the highly acclaimed selections are Soundtrack to a Coup D’État, nominated for Best Documentary Feature for the 97th Academy Awards (2025) and Nawi, Kenya’s official submission for the 97th Academy Awards (2025). These Oscar-contending films are joined by a dynamic slate of compelling narratives, groundbreaking documentaries, and innovative shorts, offering a vibrant showcase of the creativity and depth of films made by and/or about people of African descent throughout the world.Olatunji continued, “We are thrilled that South African film The Last Ranger, directed by Cindy Lee, received an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards! This incredible achievement comes after the film won Best Short Narrative Film at the 2024 Pan African Film and Arts Festival that allowed it to qualify for the Academy Awards. The Last Ranger is a shining example of how films showcased at PAFF go on to achieve great things, further cementing the festival’s reputation as a launchpad for groundbreaking Black storytelling and talent.”PAFF is an Oscars qualifying film festival for the Academy Awards in the categories of: Best Short Narrative Film, Best Short Documentary, and Best Animated Short.In a joint statement, PAFF Programmers added, “The selection process for PAFF is always an inspiring yet challenging journey, as we sift through hundreds of extraordinary submissions from across the globe. The films chosen for this year’s festival represent the bold creativity, diverse perspectives, and profound storytelling that define the African diaspora. They challenge us to think deeply, dream beyond limitations, and celebrate the richness of our shared humanity.”The Pan African Film & Arts Festival is proud to be supported by an incredible lineup of sponsors who share our commitment to celebrating Black art, culture, and storytelling. This year’s sponsors include Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, District 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Culver City, the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, District 8, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Curren D. Price Jr., District 9 and Heather Hutt, District 10, and Westfield Culver City. Additional support for PAFF comes from Stocker Street Creative, SAGindie, Sony Pictures, DGA, US Bank, BeiGene, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI).Their support helps make this festival a powerful platform for creativity, connection, and community.

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat – Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.