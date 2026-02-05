Comedian Tony Rock to Host All-Star Night of Comedy in Inglewood at 2026 Pan African Film & Arts Festival

PAFF Soul Comedy Host Tony Rock

Comedy legend Tommy Davidson leads a stacked night of comedy, culture, and nonstop laughs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) turns up the laughs with PAFF Soul Comedy, a one-night, can’t-miss comedy event taking over the Miracle Theater in Inglewood on Wednesday, February 11 at 8 p.m.Hosted by Tony Rock, PAFF Soul Comedy delivers a stacked lineup of comedy heavyweights, TV favorites, viral standouts, and club legends—all in one room for a night of nonstop laughter.Headlining the evening are Tommy Davidson (In Living Color) and Finesse Mitchell (Saturday Night Live), joined by an all-star roster featuring London Brown, Ron G, John Grimes, and Carmen Barton.From sharp observational humor to laugh-out-loud storytelling, PAFF Soul Comedy brings together voices that define Black comedy across generations—delivering big energy, real laughs, and an unforgettable live experience.Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster PAFF Soul Comedy is sponsored in part by Lenox & Parker Magazine.For more information about PAFF 2026 programming, visit PAFF.org

