Quantum Healing & Wellness to Host a Retreat on March 8, 2025

Achieve your 2025 Self-Care Goals with Quantum Healing & Wellness

BEDFORD HILLS , NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, make more than a resolution: find the solution to living a better and healthier lifestyle with Quantum Healing & Wellness.

On March 8, 2025, Quantum will host its first-ever, immersive full-day of programming and overnight experience at the Quantum Healing Retreat, at 7 Norm Ave in Bedford Hills, NY. Divine Lifestyles is producing the retreat, which is designed to guide participants through a holistic journey, exploring the depths of their physical, emotional, and spiritual selves blending ancient wisdom and modern science.

“As we begin a new year, we are excited to provide balance and self-care as we help individuals unlock their body’s full potential and elevate their wellness,” said Dr. Adams. “2025 is a year for self-care, which is why we look forward to providing this overnight retreat and guiding attendees on their journey of self-discovery and healing.”

Attendees will be immersed in a blissful atmosphere of relaxation and mindfulness, basking inside the quantum healing scalar waves. The Energy Enhancement System generates multiple bio-active life-enhancing energy fields, which can allow cell regeneration, improve circulation and immune function, reduce inflammation, provide relief from pain, detoxify the body, elevate moods, and assist in balancing right/left brain balance for optimal meditation and sleep states, increasing cell membrane potential, mitochondrial and stem cell activity, and energy levels for optimal function.

In addition to experiencing the Energy Enhancement System, attendees will be treated to: An invigorating movement session of yoga and kundalini; Somatic embodiment through meditation, singing, and mantra practices; Holotropic breathwork for deep emotional release; An ancestral tea ceremony; Trauma-informed practices for healing and emotional resilience and; Epigenetics to release inherited emotional DNA.

After working in the pharmaceutical industry for 27 years, Dr. Michelle Adams was inspired to find more natural ways to treat disease. Motivated by holistic healing, in September of 2022 she opened Quantum Healing & Wellness in Mount Kisco, NY. A firm believer in the healing power of nature, she combines cutting-edge science with natural remedies, embodying a “science meets nature” philosophy in her practice.

“I have a deep passion for helping others,” said Dr. Adams, Owner of Quantum Healing & Wellness. “I am committed to exploring and offering innovative holistic modalities to support healing and well-being within the community.”

Through her practice, Dr. Adams provides personalized detoxification consultations and uses recently launched technology, the AO Scan, which is a state-of-the-art digital body analyzer that uses advanced bio-resonance technology to assess the body's energetic patterns and detect health issues before physical symptoms arise. The scanner has the capability to detect abnormalities in various cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body, to provide a comprehensive view of your physical, emotional, and energetic well-being.

“My AO Scan conducted by Dr. Michelle Adams at her Quantum Healing facility in Bedford was not only mind blowing in terms of the information this sophisticated, technological AO scan of your whole body provides, but the hour Dr. Adams spent with me was incredibly thorough!” said Karen G. “She listened, with an open ear, to all of my concerns, deconstructed very esoteric data, and answered all of my queries. Forget the $500 Gucci bag! Instead, invest in your own health, take care of your person (YOU) and be open to learning more about Dr. Michele Adam's Quantum Healing facility. Be in the know!”

After opening her facility, community interest quickly grew, and by October of 2023, Dr. Adams relocated and expanded into a larger location in Bedford Hills, NY. The new facility features advanced offerings such as a 24-unit Energy Enhancement System, a White Himalayan Salt Room, the only ones in Westchester, County, an Infrared Sauna with Red-Light Therapy, Microcirculation Therapy (AVACEN and BEMER), and other holistic services. Whether you’re looking to gain general knowledge about your health, or supporting those undergoing treatment for a disease, Dr. Adams has you covered.

“I began coming to Quantum Healing and Wellness after being diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer,” said Christina S. “I used both the EE System and Acoustic Light Waves before and after receiving chemotherapy. After leaving Quantum Healing and Wellness, I felt more energized and relaxed. Throughout my chemotherapy treatment, the side effects were mostly minor, and the cancer responded better than doctors were expecting.”

Tickets for this retreat are available for $777, which includes a full day of programming, lunch and dinner, overnight accommodations, and other holistic add-ons. For more information about the overnight retreat and to begin a journey toward wholeness and wellness, please call (914) 218-3428 or email info@quantumhealingandwellnesspma.com.

About Quantum Healing & Wellness: Quantum Healing & Wellness is a private membership facility located in Bedford Hills, NY, that offers a range of therapies designed to support your body’s natural healing abilities. Quantum Healing & Wellness embraces alternative and holistic healing approaches to provide comprehensive care that addresses the root causes of health issues. From energy enhancement to detoxification and therapeutic treatments, Quantum Healing & Wellness provides accessible, comprehensive care for optimal health. To learn more about Quantum Healing & Wellness and the services that they provide, please visit their website at www.quantumhealingandwellnesspma.com.

