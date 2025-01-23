Bridget Mulvenna Selected as Top VP of Business Development of the Year by IAOTP

Bridget Mulvenna honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridget Mulvenna, Vice President of Business Development for Capital Rx, was recently selected as Top VP of Business Development of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the industry, Mrs. Mulvenna has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Mrs. Mulvenna is the Vice President of Business Development for Capital Rx. She is extraordinarily passionate about the pharmacy industry with a very strong focus on the pharmacy supply chain and how the price of medications is determined. She has been highly instrumental in leading growth initiatives and fostering strong relationships with consultants, pharmacy experts, and employee benefits brokers. Her current role involves selling pharmacy benefits management services and collaborating with self-funded plan sponsors. Her primary focus for the remainder of her career is to use her experience and talents to educate and empower people so they understand the best path to the best price for their necessary and life-saving medications!Prior to her career, Mrs. Mulvenna attended the University of New Orleans from 1990-1992 followed by graduating from The US Army Medical Center of Excellence, where she then served as a pharmacy technician. This experience laid the foundation for her subsequent achievements in management, pharmacy, health care, managed care, and the pharmaceutical industry. As a self-proclaimed autodidact, Mrs. Mulvenna has continued her education through extensive reading and continuing education credits and remains open to perpetual learning to enhance her extensive skill set.Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Mulvenna has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top VP of Business Development of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mrs. Mulvenna for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back Mrs. Mulvenna attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, singing, meditation, practicing yoga and spending time with her husband and three sons. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bridget-mulvenna-1174786/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.