Felix Instruments Announces Real-Time 1-MCP Analyzer at Fruit Logistica 2025

The portable 1-MCP PRO Analyzer Felix Instruments

Felix Instruments unveils the first commercially available 1-MCP Analyzer, revolutionizing post-harvest fruit storage.

This achievement transcends our engineering team and marks a huge advancement for the entire agricultural industry.” — Galen George, Director of Applied Science

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Felix Instruments - Applied Food Science ( www.felixinstruments.com ), a pioneer in advanced plant science equipment, proudly announces a major breakthrough in post-harvest fruit storage technology with the launch of the world’s first commercial real-time 1-MCP Analyzer. This groundbreaking development, set to be announced at Fruit Logistica in Berlin from February 5-8, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the agriculture industry’s ability to enhance the quality and longevity of fresh produce.Galen George, Director of Applied Science at Felix Instruments, stated, “After years of research and development, we have reached a pivotal breakthrough. This achievement transcends our engineering team and marks a huge advancement for the entire agricultural industry.”Scott Trimble, VP of Marketing at Felix Instruments, emphasized, “To my knowledge, this will be the first-ever commercially available 1-MCP analyzer. We are thrilled to introduce a technology that fills a crucial gap in the market. Our device ensures precise and timely application of 1-MCP, revolutionizing fruit storage practices globally.”Felix Instruments invites industry professionals to join 1-MCP PRO Early Access List , offering early access to this state-of-the-art technology as soon as it rolls off the production line. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up to become part of this pioneering group.Established in 2012 as a division of CID Bio-Science, Inc. , Felix Instruments leverages three decades of expertise to provide cutting-edge solutions designed to optimize the value of fresh market products. With over 500 agricultural organizations in its global client base, Felix Instruments continues to lead the way in innovation for the agricultural sector.Scott Trimble added, “We believe this technology will change the game for 1-MCP application and fruit storage, setting new efficiency standards and significantly reducing waste in the agricultural supply chain.”For first access to 1-MCP PRO release info and first rights to fresh devices as they roll off our production line, sign up to join the 1-MCP PRO Early Access List - https://tinyurl.com/1-mcp-analyzer . This list will get priority status and a first spot in line as the technology becomes commercially available.About Felix InstrumentsFelix Instruments - Applied Food Science specializes in developing advanced near-infrared and gas analysis tools for pre- and post-harvest applications. Dedicated to enhancing the productivity and sustainability of the commercial agricultural industry, Felix Instruments serves a broad international client base, providing technologies that are essential for improving market outcomes for fresh produce.For more information, press only:Scott TrimbleVP of Marketingstrimble@cid-inc.comFor more information on Felix Instruments, visit the company website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.