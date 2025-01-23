Cancer Anorexia Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Cancer Anorexia Market

DelveInsight’s “Cancer Anorexia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cancer Anorexia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cancer Anorexia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cancer Anorexia Market Report:

• The Cancer Anorexia market size was valued approximately USD 310 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In November 2024, Endevica Bio's investigational peptide, designed to counteract cachexia-related weight loss, demonstrated significant benefits in preclinical rodent models of cancer chemotherapy. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the peptide, TCMCB07 (B07), improved appetite while maintaining lean and fat mass. These findings highlight the promising potential of TCMCB07 to address chemotherapy-induced anorexia and weight loss, offering hope to millions of patients globally.

• In 2023, the US reported around 277,200 cases of cancer anorexia, with an expected increase throughout the forecast period.

• In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of cancer anorexia incident cases, whereas Spain had the fewest.

• Lung cancer represents the highest number of anorexia incident cases among all cancer types, with approximately 150,300 cases in the US.

• The anticipated launch of promising therapies ART27.13 (Artelo Biosciences) and NGM120 (NGM Biopharmaceuticals) is expected to drive market growth in the coming years, supported by a rise in the incident population of cancer anorexia.

• Key Cancer Anorexia Companies: Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Cancer Anorexia Therapies: ADLUMIZ/EDOLMIZU, Adlumiz, ART27.13, NGM120, and others

• The Cancer Anorexia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Cancer Anorexia occurs in both men and women

• The Cancer Anorexia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cancer Anorexia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cancer Anorexia market dynamics.

Cancer Anorexia Overview

The cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome (CACS), which includes anorexia, is a common sign of cancer.Reduced intake is caused by a lack of appetite or a loss of desire to eat, however this alone cannot explain the complex changes that characterize the CACS.

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cancer Anorexia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Cancer Anorexia

• Prevalent Cases of Cancer Anorexia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Cancer Anorexia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cancer Anorexia

Cancer Anorexia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cancer Anorexia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cancer Anorexia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cancer Anorexia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cancer Anorexia Therapies and Key Companies

• ADLUMIZ/EDOLMIZU: Helsinn Healthcare

• Adlumiz: Helsinn Healthcare

• ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences

Cancer Anorexia Market Drivers

• An increasing population of cancer patients with anorexia in the 7MM

• Scope of upcoming therapies

• Opportunity for novel treatments

• Presence of effective disease scoring system

Cancer Anorexia Market Barriers

• Disease burden and impact on the quality of life

• Lack of knowledge about the condition

• The high mortality rate in cancer patients due to anorexia

Scope of the Cancer Anorexia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Cancer Anorexia Companies: Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Cancer Anorexia Therapies: ADLUMIZ/EDOLMIZU, Adlumiz, ART27.13, NGM120, and others

• Cancer Anorexia Therapeutic Assessment: Cancer Anorexia current marketed and Cancer Anorexia emerging therapies

• Cancer Anorexia Market Dynamics: Cancer Anorexia market drivers and Cancer Anorexia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Cancer Anorexia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cancer Anorexia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cancer Anorexia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cancer Anorexia

3. SWOT analysis of Cancer Anorexia

4. Cancer Anorexia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cancer Anorexia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cancer Anorexia Disease Background and Overview

7. Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cancer Anorexia

9. Cancer Anorexia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cancer Anorexia Unmet Needs

11. Cancer Anorexia Emerging Therapies

12. Cancer Anorexia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cancer Anorexia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cancer Anorexia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cancer Anorexia Market Drivers

16. Cancer Anorexia Market Barriers

17. Cancer Anorexia Appendix

18. Cancer Anorexia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

