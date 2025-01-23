ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today is recognizing January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month by sharing the work of his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Carr is also encouraging all Georgians to join in this fight by learning the signs of human trafficking and supporting survivors throughout the state.

“Georgia is leading the nation in the fight against human trafficking, and we’re forever changing lives as a result,” said Carr. “We’re grateful for the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and members of the General Assembly as we seek to expand our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit so we can rescue and assist even more victims. With each new arrest, indictment and conviction, we continue to send a strong message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

Updates from Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the General Assembly, Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Complete with dedicated prosecutors, investigators, analysts and a victim advocate, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit works with all levels of law enforcement to rescue victims and prosecute offenders throughout the state.

As recently announced in his State of the State address, Governor Kemp’s Budget Report includes additional resources to expand Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to Augusta and Macon.

While currently based in Atlanta, this Unit has already secured 54 convictions, led or assisted more than 330 case investigations, and rescued and assisted nearly 200 children since its inception.

Last year alone, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit:

Successfully prosecuted two individuals, one of whom was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the trafficking of a 16-year-old female who was recovered from a traffic stop in Greene County ;

Secured its 12th conviction in a case involving the trafficking of a 17-year-old female who was recovered from a hotel in Fulton County ;

Secured its second conviction in a case involving the trafficking of a 16-year-old female who was recovered from a hotel in DeKalb County ;

Indicted three individuals – two buyers and one seller – for the trafficking of a 13-year-old female in Houston County ; and

Worked with Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit to secure the conviction of two gang members in Dougherty County , both of whom were involved in the trafficking of a 16-year-old female who had been missing from the Albany area for approximately one month.

Restriction and Vacatur Forms

Individuals who have been convicted of a criminal offense while being trafficked or as a result of being trafficked may petition for vacatur or record restriction. These remedies are intended to remove barriers to employment, housing and other opportunities, and hopefully help to heal the trauma experienced by victims of sex and labor trafficking. The forms needed to complete the petition are provided by the Office of the Attorney General and can be found here.

For additional information, watch this PSA from Carr and First Lady Marty Kemp.

Training Opportunities

Just last year, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit conducted 45 trainings for local, national and international audiences, including law enforcement personnel and victim advocates. To request a training or meeting with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, visit our website here.

For a comprehensive overview of human trafficking, Georgians are encouraged to take part in First Lady Marty Kemp’s Human Trafficking Awareness Training. The training is free and available online.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council also offers a number of industry-specific resources, such as training opportunities for those in hospitality or law enforcement.

For educators and school resource officers, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has put together some important tips on how to recognize, prevent and report human trafficking among students.

Additional trainings are available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy.

Reporting Information

To report suspected human trafficking in Georgia, call the Statewide 24-Hour Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842).

If you have reason to believe that a victim is in imminent danger, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency to file a report.

For more information on how to get help for both national and foreign-born victims of human trafficking, visit www.endhtga.org.