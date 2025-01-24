Charles Costa, UK Musician Formerly Known as King Charles, Announces New Self-Titled Album

Charles Costa Album Cover

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three beloved albums, the UK musician formerly known as King Charles has abdicated and now starts a new era under his real name, Charles Costa. Today, this chapter commences as he announces the release of his new self-titled album . Various factors have influenced Costa’s rebirth, from sharing his artist moniker with the actual monarch, to this already deeply personal artist becoming increasingly eager to explore the vulnerabilities of the man behind the music.Additionally, Costa suffered a catastrophic skiing accident in Austria 10 years ago which left him with a brain trauma that continues to shape his mental health journey. Through the challenges he has faced, he has gained profound empathy for those grappling with similar struggles. This inspired Costa to run 90 Marathons in 90 Days last October - a grueling 2,650 mile trek along the Pacific Crest Trail to raise funds and awareness for mental health. Costa is determined to turn his personal experience into a beacon of hope for others, and running is part of his ongoing strategy to manage those issues.Costa’s new album was crafted during six weeks of sessions at Old Jet studios in a former US Air Force base in Suffolk, England. It was created with a tight-knit team, primarily with Costa performing vocals, guitar, cello and keyboards; Jesse Quin making the most of his multi-instrumentalist talents; and Tom Hobden (Gang of Youths, Noah and the Whale) contributing evocative violin. What they’ve unlocked is a tapestry of sounds, touching upon everything from ‘80s electro-pop to hymnal devotion via pastoral folk, with echoes of the likes of Bon Iver and RY X.“This is an album of new songs exploring the distance between life’s longings and laments,” said Charles Costa. “I am always looking for a way to ‘complete’ life - find truth or meaning or purpose - leading me down paths of discovery and revelation. Sometimes ending up at dead ends, sometimes to new openings and avenues. These journeys seem to be a bouncing between the boundaries of longings and laments and that is what is behind most of this album.”Listen to Charles Costa’s debut album on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you listen HERE About Charles Costa:The artist formerly known as King Charles, maker of three beloved albums (LoveBlood, 2012; the Marcus Mumford-produced Gamble for a Rose, 2016; Out of My Mind, 2020), has been plotting his abdication for the best part of two years, ever since the pretender to the throne became, well, nothing of the sort. In 2010, he had a catastrophic skiing accident in Austria. The result was brain trauma that put him in a very, very delicate position psychologically for a number of years. All of which explains why Costa is launching his new self-titled album by being in another place entirely - figuratively and literally. It’s why he’s so driven, not just as a musician but as an ultra-runner. By testing and pushing both his songwriting skills and his physical fortitude, and making repairs to his own mental and emotional wellbeing. An artist as adept at stretching his legs, as he is pushing his emotions, as he is finessing them in song. Follow along @charlescostaofficial.

