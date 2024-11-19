Nivis Gear Launches Highly Anticipated New Ski Apparel and Website

Protego Pro Shell

The Protego Pro Shell and Tendo Jacket join the existing Nivis line with a focus on combining mobility and comfort with elite waterproof capabilities.

The Protego Pro Shell has the same waterproofing capabilities of premium shells without the typical tarp-like feel and crinkly-ness of the fabric. ” — Carter Ramos, Founder of Nivis

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nivis Gear , a boutique skiwear company offering high-performing outerwear, is excited to announce a new website alongside two new highly anticipated jackets. The Protego Pro Shell and Tendo Jacket join the existing Nivis line of exceptionally well made products with a focus on combining mobility and comfort with elite waterproof capabilities.“We are excited to offer two new groundbreaking products with the Protego Pro Shell and Tendo Jacket,” said Carter Ramos, Founder of Nivis. “The Tendo Jacket features the classic quilted look of a rip-stop nylon puffy, the waterproofing of a rain jacket, and the mobility of activewear to create the most versatile jacket in your closet. The Protego Pro Shell has the same waterproofing capabilities of premium shells without the typical tarp-like feel and crinkly-ness of the fabric. Couple this fabric with a technical feature-rich design, and you get a killer product that'll make you think less about the cold and more about your next ski run.”The Protego Pro Shell is an evolution of everything Nivis has learned on the slopes, finely tuned from the original, with better range of motion, higher waterproofing, and a revolutionary pocket design. Featuring 3 Layer 4-way stretch MaxAliento Fabric and 25k waterproof classification. Including articulated sleeves for increased range of motion, robust 4-way stretch fabric, and two dual zipper side vents. A storm ready hood sheds moisture, keeping users' vision clear, and a stiff weighted brim extends forward to prevent snow from melting into goggles and causing fog. The lining of the Protego Pro Shell accommodates cavernous sealable drop pockets along with a stretchy removable powder skirt, fleece lined exterior hand pockets, pass pocket, phone pocket, and multiple chest pockets. MSRP: $690.00The Tendo Jacket is a revolutionary waterproof quilted jacket with 4-way stretch MaxAliento fabric for high performance on ski and grocery runs alike. Perfectly comfortable from 20-65 degrees, with 60 grams of 100% recycled insulation that’s the perfect balance of warmth with breathable wind and waterproof fabric. Great for cold rainy days or brisk winter walks. For those who are in between sizes, the Tendo is available in a new size, ‘medium large’, for those who really want to dial in the fit. If you’ve been living your life caught between two sizes, the Tendo might finally be yours. MSRP: $325The minute users start navigating Nivis Gear’s new state-of-the-art website, they will be drawn in by captivating videos and product images that make them feel like they are holding the product in their hands. Easy navigation makes for a user-friendly experience, and flipbook style navigation makes comparing products a breeze. For more information on Nivis, and to check out their full line of ski apparel, visit NivisGear.com and follow along @nivisgear.About Nivis Gear:Nivis is a boutique skiwear company, producing limited runs of high-performing outerwear from prototypes designed in the USA and extensively tested on the slopes around the world. Our development process allows us to rapidly deploy innovative features and advanced materials and technology to help skiers get the most out of every mountain. Follow along @NivisGear.

