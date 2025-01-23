TODAY: Alongside legislative and local leaders, Governor Newsom to sign $2.5 billion relief package for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom, joined by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate pro Tempore Mike McGuire, legislators and local leaders, will sign legislation directing $2.5 billion in relief to support response and recovery efforts for Los Angeles.

WHEN: Thursday, January 23 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 2 p.m., January 23. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.