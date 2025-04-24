Governor Newsom proclaims Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide

PROCLAMATION

On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman Empire began its systematic genocide of Armenian people, a minority group that had long been treated as second-class citizens. The Armenian Genocide began with the forced deportation and murder of hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders and ended with the deaths of 1.5 million men, women, and children. It was the first genocide of the 20th century. Armenians around the world continue to face targeted persecution, evidenced by the recent violence towards over 120,000 indigenous Christian Armenians from Artsakh in 2023.

As we remember the victims and survivors on this somber anniversary, we honor the strength and resilience of the Armenian people, who have built new lives and thriving communities in all corners of the globe. Thousands made their homes in California, and we are immeasurably greater for their contributions.

Shamefully, this community continues to be the target of hateful acts that too often go unreported. These, and other ongoing threats to the Armenian people, are painful reminders of the need to not only learn the lessons of history but also to redouble efforts to address discrimination and violence. California is taking action to confront racial, ethnic, and religious hate through enhanced security at houses of worship and other at-risk cultural centers, anti-hate programs that promote tolerance and support victims, an anonymous reporting hotline for victims and witnesses of hate acts, and other resources.

California is committed to continuing this work to protect the safety and well-being of all our communities. Let us recommit ourselves to remembering the painful lessons of the past and always speaking out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 24, 2025 as “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 18th day of April 2025.



GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State