Night Vision Disturbances Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Night Vision Disturbances Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Night Vision Disturbances Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Night Vision Disturbances, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Night Vision Disturbances market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Night Vision Disturbances, offering comprehensive insights into the Night Vision Disturbances revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Night Vision Disturbances statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Night Vision Disturbances therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Night Vision Disturbances clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Night Vision Disturbances treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Night Vision Disturbances space.

Some of the key facts of the Night Vision Disturbances Market Report:

• The Night Vision Disturbances market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In September 2024, Johnson & Johnson, a global leader in eye care, has announced the expanded U.S. launch of its latest presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL), TECNIS Odyssey. This innovative IOL delivers an unparalleled continuous range of vision, allowing patients to see clearly from far to near and intermediate distances, significantly reducing the need for glasses. Built on the TECNIS platform, TECNIS Odyssey offers double the contrast in low-light conditions compared to PanOptix. Additionally, patients with TECNIS Odyssey IOL can read 14% smaller print on average than those with PanOptix IOL, and 93% reported no or mild visual disturbances such as halos, glare, or starbursts one month post-surgery.

• In January 2024, Ocuphire Pharma secured US FDA Agreement under an SPA, leading to the initiation of the LYNX-2 Phase III trial in April 2024 to evaluate Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for improving night vision post-refractive surgery.

• In 2023, the Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) market, including supportive care, was valued at USD 3,216 million across the 7MM. The market is anticipated to grow with the expected introduction of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• In 2023, the US held the largest market size for Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) among the 7MM, with an estimated USD 1,754 million. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.08% through 2034.

• In 2023, Germany had the largest market size for Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) among EU countries, with nearly USD 283 million, while Spain had the smallest market size, at approximately USD 149 million.

• In 2023, the market size for Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) in Japan was estimated to be approximately USD 434 million.

• Key Night Vision Disturbances Companies: Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (Nyxol), and others

• Key Night Vision Disturbances Therapies: Ocuphire Pharma/Viatris, and others

• The Night Vision Disturbances market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Night Vision Disturbances pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Night Vision Disturbances market dynamics.

• DelveInsight's assessment estimated that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) across the 7MM reached nearly 55 million in 2023.

• In 2023, the US accounted for the largest share of total diagnosed prevalent cases of Night Vision Disturbance (NVD), representing 44%, and this number is expected to increase in the future.

• In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) among European countries, with around 6 million cases, followed by France with approximately 4 million cases. Spain had the lowest prevalence, with about 3 million cases.

• In 2023, Japan reported nearly 9 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Night Vision Disturbance (NVD), representing about 16% of the total cases across the 7MM.

Night Vision Disturbances Overview

Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) refers to difficulties or impairments in seeing clearly in low-light or nighttime conditions. This condition can be caused by various factors, including aging, underlying health issues such as cataracts, retinal diseases, or conditions like vitamin A deficiency. Individuals with NVD often experience reduced visual acuity, glare, halos, or difficulty adjusting to darkness, which can impact daily activities such as driving at night or navigating low-light environments. Treatment and management typically focus on addressing the underlying causes of the disturbance.

Night Vision Disturbances Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Night Vision Disturbances Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Night Vision Disturbances market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Night Vision Disturbances

• Prevalent Cases of Night Vision Disturbances by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Night Vision Disturbances

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Night Vision Disturbances

Night Vision Disturbances Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Night Vision Disturbances market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Night Vision Disturbances market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Night Vision Disturbances Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Night Vision Disturbances Therapies and Key Companies

• Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (Nyxol): Ocuphire Pharma/Viatris

Night Vision Disturbances Market Drivers

• Aging Population

• Growing Awareness

• Technological Advancements

• Increased Research & Development

• Rising Prevalence of Retinal Diseases

• Emerging Therapies

Night Vision Disturbances Market Barriers

• High Treatment Costs

• Limited Awareness in Rural Areas

• Availability of Standardized Treatment

• Slow Adoption of New Therapies

• Complex Regulatory Approvals

Scope of the Night Vision Disturbances Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Night Vision Disturbances Companies: Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (Nyxol), and others

• Key Night Vision Disturbances Therapies: Ocuphire Pharma/Viatris, and others

• Night Vision Disturbances Therapeutic Assessment: Night Vision Disturbances current marketed and Night Vision Disturbances emerging therapies

• Night Vision Disturbances Market Dynamics: Night Vision Disturbances market drivers and Night Vision Disturbances market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Night Vision Disturbances Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Night Vision Disturbances Market Access and Reimbursement

