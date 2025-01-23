Oregon strike teams heading home from Southern California

Following a two-week mobilization to Southern California to assist with the wildfire response, 17 of Oregon’s 21 strike teams will soon be heading home. The teams began the demobilization process Thursday morning. Two of the strike teams will start their drive back to Oregon on Thursday, while the remaining 15 will begin their journey to their home agencies on Friday.

These strike teams were assigned to the Palisades and Eaton fires near Los Angeles and have spent the last two weeks working the fire lines and supporting the communities impacted by these disasters. In total, the Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized 21 strike teams, 370 firefighters, and 105 fire engines and water tenders, marking the largest out-of-state deployment in the agency’s history.

“I am immensely proud of the work firefighters from the Oregon fire service and the Oregon Department of Forestry have done over the last two weeks in California,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Their dedication and professionalism have made a meaningful difference for the communities affected by these devastating fires. The willingness of our firefighters to step up and provide critical aid, often in challenging and dangerous conditions, is a testament to the strength and resilience of Oregon’s fire service.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has four remaining strike teams in California, two assigned to the Eaton Fire and two assigned to support initial attack efforts if any new fires start. There is no timeline yet for when the remaining strike teams will return to Oregon.

The strike teams sent to California by the State Fire Marshal were requested through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. This compact provides help during governor-declared emergencies or disasters by allowing states to send personnel, equipment, and supplies to support response and recovery efforts in other states. The strike teams’ expenses will be reimbursed directly by California.

