Beyond Physician, Inc. Names Christine Wallace New CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Physician , Inc. is thrilled to announce the appointment of Christine Wallace as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive background in both corporate and entrepreneurial ventures, Christine currently serves as an Executive Partner with Infinite CXO , a pioneering leader in on-demand C-suite executive talent.Beyond Physician is a physician-centric platform dedicated to alleviating burnout and amplifying wealth opportunities for doctors. The company empowers physicians to access a $30 billion market for their skills and experience beyond traditional clinical roles.As an Executive Partner with Infinite CXO since February of 2024, Christine has had the opportunity to evaluate multiple business ventures. She commented that “Beyond Physician’s mission and business model aligns well with my experience and philosophy. I am thrilled to be selected to serve the needs of physicians while advancing an important healthcare technology platform”As a portfolio company of LOUD Capital , Beyond Physician is poised for significant growth. Managing Partner Navin Goyal, M.D., remarked, “Having Christine at the helm accelerates our capabilities and mission to serve generations of physicians with the ability to learn, earn, and grow. Physicians deserve opportunities to build wealth and improve their work-life balance.”Infinite CXO is at the forefront of the Flexible Executive marketplace, providing a consortium of C-suite executives with proven track records in scaling and growing businesses. This innovative approach allows companies like Beyond Physician to partner with seasoned executives who can offer fractional, part-time, project-based, or even full-time support tailored to their specific needs.Aaron Boggs, CEO and Founder of Infinite CXO stated, “We are excited to support Beyond Physician in this pivotal moment. Christine’s leadership will not only enhance their operational effectiveness but also drive innovation in how physicians can leverage their unique skills in the marketplace.”Christine Wallace will officially assume her role as CEO immediately, bringing her vision and leadership to Beyond Physician as it continues to redefine the future of work for healthcare professionals.About Beyond Physician, Inc.Beyond Physician is a transformative platform focused on empowering physicians to reduce burnout and maximize wealth opportunities. By connecting doctors to lucrative markets outside traditional clinical settings, Beyond Physician is redefining the landscape for healthcare professionals.About Infinite CXOInfinite CXO is a leader in the Flexible Executive marketplace, providing businesses with access to a consortium of experienced C-suite executives. The company specializes in offering tailored executive solutions that help organizations thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

