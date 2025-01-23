Support for Push to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul launched her push to restrict smartphone use in K-12 schools statewide, following the introduction of her legislative proposal to ensure distraction-free schools in New York as part of the FY 2026 Executive Budget Proposal. The Governor highlighted that this proposal is informed by her statewide listening tour over the past year with students, parents, teachers, social justice advocates and law enforcement officials – all of whom will continue to be part of this effort.

State Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Education, Shelley B. Mayer said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to address the serious adverse impact of cell phone use in our schools and on our students. We have seen a demonstrated nexus between cell phone use and a decline in students’ mental health and academic success due to distractions and decreased ability to focus, diminished social interaction, and emotional stress. I’m also appreciative of the Governor’s understanding that this plan will require additional resources to implement. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues to ensure that districts have flexibility so they can implement this plan in a way that works best for their students, staff, and communities.”

Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “As a parent of a 14-year-old daughter, I understand how phones have become an obstacle in the learning environment. These devices have a clear impact on young people’s mental health and their ability to focus. That’s why I introduced legislation earlier this year to prohibit the use of cellphones and smart devices when students are in the classroom. I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the severity of this issue and including similar language in her executive budget. I also appreciate that her initiative takes the safety concerns of parents into account and would still allow children to be able to use their phones when traveling to and from school. I look forward to voting in support of the Governor’s proposal in the FY25-26 budget.”

Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “As a mom, I know all parents do their best to keep our kids safe. I understand why kids have a phone traveling to and from school, but these devices do not belong in the classroom, lunchroom, or at recess. I applaud the Governor for taking the lead to ensure our students can focus on their education and friendships without the distraction of cellphones while they are at school.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “Creating a learning environment free from distractions is essential for our students to thrive academically. Governor Hochul’s plan to designate clear guidelines for smartphone use in schools strikes the right balance by prioritizing education while addressing accessibility for caregivers. This initiative is a crucial step in fostering student engagement, mental well-being, and success in the classroom.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “There is growing consensus among government officials, pediatricians, mental health professionals, and educators that cell phone use in schools negatively impacts students' ability to focus on learning and exposes them to distractions that can harm their mental health. I applaud the Governor's willingness to direct districts to adopt a policy prohibiting the use of cell phones during classroom instruction. We must ensure that our schools are places that promote learning and protect students’ mental health.”

Assemblymember Charles Fall said, “As a father of two daughters, I’ve seen how pervasive smartphone use can be in our daily lives and how it impacts our children’s ability to focus and connect with the world around them. Governor Hochul’s proposal to restrict smartphone use in schools is a thoughtful, evidence-based step toward ensuring that our classrooms are spaces for learning, creativity, and personal growth. This initiative puts students’ mental health and academic success at the forefront, and I’m proud to support this effort to create a brighter future for our schools and families.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “The Governor’s proposal to limit cell phone use in schools is a crucial step toward improving mental health for both students and teachers. By creating an atmosphere where learning and creativity can thrive, this initiative addresses one of the key challenges in modern education. I especially applaud the budgetary allocations to support schools in implementing these changes effectively. Schools that have already adopted this policy are demonstrating positive results, proving this model’s potential for success statewide. Together, we can ensure better educational outcomes and a healthier school environment for everyone.”

Assemblymember Bill Conrad said, “As a parent of four young kids and a teacher for 20 years, I have seen firsthand the detrimental effects of excessive cellphone use on students. Classroom learning is a low priority for kids given the disruptions they experience, thanks to constant alerts, nonstop texting, a hyperfocus on their social media, and well-founded wariness of cyberbullying. Unnecessary problems and power struggles occur in classrooms where schools don’t have consistent policies, and many of my constituents I spoke with want statewide standards in place to ensure electronic-distraction-free learning for our children. I thank Governor Hochul for sharing this goal and for her willingness to devote state funding to help schools create a safer, more effective learning environment for young people.”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said, “As a parent, legislator and school social worker, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges smartphones pose to education. Governor Hochul’s initiative ensures our schools are places of learning, while still giving parents peace of mind. It’s a common-sense approach that puts our kids' mental health and well-being first.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “This proposal strikes a balance between enhancing classroom safety, minimizing distractions, and ensuring parents can reach their children during school. By providing schools with resources and flexibility, Governor Hochul is equipping educators and students with the tools they need to succeed and improve learning outcomes.”

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, “This initiative addresses one of the most pressing issues in our schools today that is impacting student learning. We must do everything possible to keep students engaged in learning and minimize digital distractions in the classroom. Governor Hochul’s plan will not only improve academic outcomes but also support the mental well-being of our students.”

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said, “Cellphones have become a significant obstacle in education, and this proposal will not only create a more conductive learning environment but will also promote better mental health as students won’t feel the pressures of constant connectivity.”

City of Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said, “We have seen time and again that we cannot rely on tech companies to prioritize our children over their bottom line. Governor Hochul is taking a firm stance to put learning and our educational environments first by empowering administrators to keep addictive cellphone use out of the classroom. I am grateful to see the Governor pair this initiative with $13.5 million in proposed funding to facilitate its implementation.”

Niagara Falls CSD Superintendent Mark Laurrie said, “As a superintendent I appreciate the Governor’s leadership in tackling this monumental issue. We all have a lot of work to do but in the end schools and our state will be better for it.”

Maine Endwell CSD Superintendent Jason Van Fossen said, “At Maine-Endwell, we believe eliminating outside distractions is key in furthering our mission of delivering a premier educational experience to each student. In 2022, following the growing use of mobile devices within schools nationwide, our district took a proactive approach by amending our official Code of Conduct to restrict such devices (including Smartphones, Watches, etc) during all learning periods. We support the Governor in taking steps to ensure education and safety remains priority number one within our school buildings.”

Greece Central School District Superintendent Jeremy Smalline said, “The Greece Central School District supports the Governor’s Distraction Free Schools Policy proposal. In addition to the concerns noted by the Governor regarding mental health and academic performance associated with excessive screen time, we would add that behavioral concerns were a significant factor in our decision making. Evidence pointed to cell phones as a tool that exacerbated problematic behavior, including bullying. Strategic planning and communication were critical in getting this initiative off the ground in Greece. It has not been perfect by any means, but the time we put into writing the policy, researching the impact of cell phone use on adolescents, and communicating with the Board and community were extremely helpful. In the past few months, we have presented on the development and implementation of our policy several times, including sessions with the Monroe County School Superintendents Association and the Western NY Middle School Principals Association.”

Binghamton CSD Superintendent Tonia Thompson said, “Schools and classrooms are a place where students should be engaged in learning with their teachers and peers, without the distraction of checking messages and social media on a cell phone. Since the Binghamton City School District implemented a no-phone policy in our high school and middle schools, student focus and participation has noticeably increased. This has also assisted all in realizing the district’s mission of ensuring learning spaces support believing, belonging, and becoming. Having a policy in all schools throughout New York will help support better outcomes for all students.”

Vestal CSD Superintendent Clifford Kasson said, “At Vestal Central School District, we initiated a plan to limit student personal devices in our middle school and high school. At both schools we have seen a significant increase in student learning and lesson engagement. Our teachers are able to teach, and our students are less distracted and definitely more engaged in learning. We have noticed less student discipline due to social media harassment and bullying. Overall, this has been a success and we will continue with this focus on student learning engagement with less access to personal devices during the school day. I am glad that these efforts will be expanded across New York State.”

Vestal CSD Principal Sarah Wiggins said, “Removing smartphones from classrooms in New York State will create a safe and distraction free space that will allow students to grow to their full potential.”

Council of School Supervisors and Administrators President Henry Rubio said, “School leaders know firsthand that the excessive use of cell phones can have harmful effects, including disruptions in schools and distractions from learning. CSA has been meeting with the Governor’s team to advocate for a cell phone policy that makes sense for New York City schools and to highlight enforcement challenges. We believe there must be consistent protocols for collecting phones, along with meaningful measures for students that ignore the ban, and we are glad that this proposal requires methods for parents to contact students during the day. We will continue to work with the Governor to finalize a bill that supports schools with the necessary funding and staffing for successful implementation.”

Teamsters Local 237 President Gregory Floyd said, “Concerning student cellphones in public schools, we’ve experienced the situation both ways: There were none under Mayor Bloomberg. DeBlasio brought them back. Things worked better without them. Now, as proposed by Governor Hochul, there’ll be no distractions and more learning.”

Phone Free NY Founder Tech CEO Raj Goyle said, “I can see that for my daughter, a student at a phone free school, not staring into her phone at school leads to less screen time at home. A distraction free learning environment is just common sense policy that benefits everyone.”

The SustainableMedia.Center Executive Director Steven Rosenbaum said, “The Sustainable Media Center works with young people, technologists and parents to find ways to create a safe and healthy environment for young people. It’s clear that as long as these technology platforms choose profits over people and anger to sell ads, the state of social media will be dangerous for young people. It’s absolutely clear that phone free schools is an initiative that must be launched, and we applaud the governor for taking this bold and important step.”

The Long Island Coalition Against Bullying Founder & Executive Director Joseph A. Salamone said, “By restricting smartphone use during the school day, we are creating safer spaces that focus on academic performance, encourage engagement, foster interpersonal connections, and prioritize mental well-being. This effort not only helps students focus on their education but also supports critical social and emotional growth, reducing potential triggers for bullying that can arise through unmonitored digital interactions. I applaud the Governor for taking this necessary step to better protect our kids.”

EAC Network President and CEO Neela Mukherjee Lockel said, “The EAC Network supports the Governor’s efforts to restrict smartphone use in schools and ensure distraction free learning in schools across New York State. Parents and policy makers must work together to support phone-free policies. Parents have an important role to play: to help schools prioritize education over distraction. Bold action is needed now to protect our students from the mental and academic harms of apps, likes, and swipes.”

Family & Children’s Association President and CEO Jeffrey L. Reynolds said, “Given what we know about social media’s impact on children’s mental health and the ways in which cell phone use interrupts learning, we enthusiastically support Governor Hochul’s proposed bell-to-bell ban on cell phones. A statewide ban – along with an investment in resources to help schools implement the new law – will make it easier for teachers and school administrators to implement and enforce these restrictions universally, while supporting parents who understand the benefits associated with a phone-free school day.”

Youth Enrichment Services (YES) Chief Executive Officer MaryAnn Pfeiffer said, “YES is excited that Governor Hochul is proposing to restrict cell phone usage as a strategy to more effectively deal with student cell phone usage during the school day. Cell phone usage during the school day has been problematic for quite some time, not only in relation to student academic performance but it is also a safety and mental health concern. Unrestricted use of texting, social media engagement and other non school related activity can lead to missing out on vital classroom instruction leading to poorer school performance. It can also lead to online bullying, trolling, students’ feelings of missing out (FOMO), depression, anxiety and other negative mental health impacts. Providing students a cell phone usage ‘intermission’ for several hours daily will lead to positive impacts on academic performance, in-person social engagement/interaction and overall improved mental health. Our agency and staff are excited to support this initiative and look forward to implementing it in our after school, evening and summer programs.”

The Sophie Fund Co-founder Scott MacLeod said, “The Sophie Fund is very grateful to Governor Hochul for her robust efforts to address the mental health challenges facing our young people. The Governor’s initiative to restrict the use of smartphones in schools is a critical step in keeping our kids focused on classwork and safer from the harms associated with digital overload in today’s youth culture. We know that smart phone use is a constant distraction for students and teachers during the school day. We also know that addictive scrolling and interactions on social media correlate with depression, anxiety, loneliness, cyberbullying, and even suicidal ideation. Digital communication through technologically advanced yet ubiquitous devices such as smartphones is a relatively new and immensely powerful force in society. Despite its many benefits, it poses profound challenges to the social and emotional development of children. Beyond appreciating its envisioned day-to-day practical impact, we welcome Governor Hochul’s proposal as a call to action for parents, school personnel, and all youth-serving professionals to intensify the work of safeguarding the mental wellbeing of children growing up in our precarious digital age.”

The Children’s Agenda CEO Larry Marx said, “The Children’s Agenda believes that limiting cell phone use during school time is a worthy goal and will be especially helpful curtailing bullying and improving academics particularly for low-income students. We applaud the Governor’s decision to put funding behind implementation to ensure that schools won’t suffer any unintended consequences to their budgets, and for funding her ‘Unplug and Play’ initiative, to expand social outlets and connections that replace overuse of social media with increased access to playgrounds and recreational programming. We also call on the state to prevent unintended consequences to students by ensuring that cell phone use by itself doesn’t become an offense subject to suspensions.”

Lake Shore Central School District Superintendent Daniel W. Pacos said, “As a public-school superintendent, I applaud Governor Hochul's decision to address the issues that are caused by student cell phone use in our schools. From simple distractions from the learning process to social media addiction and online bullying and ostracizing, cell phone use by children in schools creates many issues for teachers, administrators and parents. Making a move to address the root cause of the issues is bold and will undoubtedly draw criticism from students and parents who support student use of cell phones in school. Governor Hochul's proposed plan will give school districts the ability to develop a plan that works for their district - no ‘one size fits all plan.’ A promise to provide funding to aid schools in implementing their plan is crucial and makes the proposal doable for school districts. It also appears that since each district would be able to develop its own plan for implementation, each district would have the ability to adjust their plan to address any issues and/or make improvements to it. Districts will also be required to address the ability for parents to be able to contact their children during the school day, which will help address concerns from parents. Also, by mandating districts to have a plan, the State has provided districts with the ability to address the issues as we see fit with the backing of the State of New York. Working together on this important issue will make the intended results much easier to achieve.”

WNY Education Equity Task Force Co-Convenor Samuel L. Radford III said, “In our pursuit of equitable education, we must prioritize policies that not only reduce distractions but also respect the diverse needs of our students, families, and educators. Governor Hochul’s initiative to limit smartphone use in schools aligns with our shared goal of fostering environments where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. However, as Co-Convenor of the WNY Education Equity Task Force, we advocate for a nuanced approach—one that involves community voices, promotes responsible technology use, and ensures safety and access for all students. Together, we can create learning spaces that are both focused and inclusive.”