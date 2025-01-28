Award-Winning Documentary 'Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic' Selected for Screening at Golden State Film Festival

Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Golden State Film Festival 2025: Official Selection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic, the award-winning documentary directed by Terry C. Carney Sr., has officially been selected for screening at the prestigious Golden State Film Festival. The screening will take place on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, at 6:00 PM in BLOCK S – Films Screen at THEATER 3 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.The press conference, set for 4:00 PM outside the theatre, offers an exciting opportunity for members of the media to connect with Terry C. Carney Sr., and key cast members. This is a rare chance to engage with the filmmakers and cast, gain insights into the powerful stories featured in the documentary, and discuss the pressing issues of gun violence and mental health. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation aimed at igniting social change.As part of its 8th edition, the Golden State Film Festival celebrates films that tackle significant social issues, and Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic is a vital addition to this year’s lineup. The film has already garnered over 46 awards and critical acclaim for its raw exploration of gun violence and its far-reaching effects on communities, particularly among youth. Through real-life testimonies and compelling storytelling, the documentary underscores the need for change and promotes mental health awareness.Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic follows the heartfelt stories of families and individuals whose lives have been forever altered by gun violence. With a focus on mental health, the film reveals how gun violence intersects with emotional trauma, family struggles, and societal challenges. It serves as both a call to action and an essential tool for advocacy and education.The Importance of Community and ChangeThe screening at the Golden State Film Festival is a crucial moment for the film and its mission. Terry C. Carney Sr., the film’s creator, writer, and director, shared his excitement for the event: “Being selected for the Golden State Film Festival is an incredible honor. This documentary is a labor of love and a critical step in the movement to address gun violence and mental health. The chance to share it with an audience at the TCL Chinese Theatre, alongside an impactful press conference, is a pivotal moment in raising awareness and sparking conversations that can lead to real-world change.”About the Golden State Film FestivalThe Golden State Film Festival offers emerging independent filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their work in a competitive environment, with a chance for fantastic exposure before a large audience of film enthusiasts and high-level industry decision-makers. It is open to filmmakers from across the United States and around the world, accepting both short-form and feature-length works.The festival is administered and operated by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene, two highly respected film industry professionals. Mr. Gursha, the Festival Director, and Mr. Greene, the Program Director, have extensive experience discovering and supporting emerging talent, helping filmmakers achieve success at the professional level.In addition to the screenings, the festival will include an opening night gala and a red carpet awards ceremony, making it a key event for independent filmmakers to gain exposure and open new career opportunities.Event Details• What: Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Documentary Screening at Golden State Film Festival• When: Saturday, February 15th, 2025o Press Conference: 4:00 PM (Meet the filmmakers, and cast)o Screening: 6:00 PM – BLOCK S – Films Screen, THEATER 3• Where: TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028• Tickets: $16 plus $3 service fee Purchase tickets here o Select BLOCK S – Films Screen SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15TH – THEATER 3 @ 6:00 PMAbout Put the Guns Down: A World EpidemicPut the Guns Down: A World Epidemic is a documentary by Terry C. Carney Sr. that sheds light on the devastating effects of gun violence, with an emphasis on mental health. Through real-life stories of individuals and families impacted by gun violence, the film provides an unfiltered look at the consequences and the need for societal change.About Terry C. Carney Sr.Terry C. Carney Sr. is a visionary filmmaker, writer, and director who has dedicated his career to creating projects that provoke thought and inspire social change. His critically acclaimed documentary Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic explores the devastating impact of gun violence, with a focus on mental health. In addition to his work in film, Terry is the author of Last Man Standing , a powerful memoir that recounts his personal journey through a childhood marked by violence, adversity, and his eventual rise to success. Through his work, Terry seeks to create a better, more aware world and continue advocating for the importance of mental health and community action.For more information about the screening and to purchase tickets, please visit Golden State Film Festival Tickets . For more about the film and Terry C. Carney Sr., visit www.terryccarneysr.com

