USCIS Approves Form I-956F Exemplar Application for EB5AN’s Rocky River Rural EB-5 Project

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to share that USCIS has approved the Form I-956F exemplar application for its Rocky River rural EB-5 project “We filed the Rocky River I-956F exemplar three months ago and are thrilled to already have an approval,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN. “This approval offers EB-5 investors the reassurance that USCIS has thoroughly reviewed and accepted the project.”The Form I-956F approval indicates that USCIS has examined the project’s documents and confirmed full compliance with the EB-5 program’s requirements. This approval means USCIS has affirmed that the Rocky River project is in a rural TEA. It also means USCIS has accepted the project’s job creation methodology, loan repayment guaranty, and other key project features.Silverman added, “Rocky River is a low-risk rural project nearly identical to several of our prior rural EB-5 loan projects. Now, with USCIS project approval, the project’s immigration risk to EB-5 investors is significantly reduced. As long as an EB-5 investor in Rocky River is admissible into the United States and can prove a legal source of funds, he or she should receive a permanent Green Card.”Under the EB-5 program, projects must file Form I-956F before receiving any EB-5 investments. While certain other eligibility requirements exist, the project application must be approved by USCIS for the project’s EB-5 investors to remain eligible for Green Cards.“Rocky River’s I-956F approval is yet another milestone in our history of USCIS-approved projects under the Reform and Integrity Act,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN. “We are proud of our perfect track record of EB-5 compliance. With Rocky River now approved, our EB-5 investors can invest with confidence, knowing that USCIS has reviewed and accepted the project as compliant.”Rocky River is a 1,120 single-family home age-restricted, 55+ active adult community with amenities in Locust, North Carolina, about 45 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina.*****Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 visas. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of direct foreign investment into the United States and has created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.EB5AN is an internationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated billions of dollars in investments under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center–sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 70 countries.

