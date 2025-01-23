Construction begins on new student housing in Nanaimo

CANADA, January 23 - Students studying at Vancouver Island University’s (VIU) Nanaimo campus will have access to more on-campus housing beds and a new dining hall, with construction underway.

“Students need a place to call home when they are studying and preparing for their future careers,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “As more people seek higher education, we’re working to build the student housing they need, while also easing pressure on local rental markets and helping communities become healthier and more affordable.”

The new addition will provide 266 new beds, a 200-seat dining hall, study rooms, lounges, shared kitchens, a multi-purpose room, bike storage, shared laundry and office spaces for staff.

“I’ve lived in VIU student residences for three years and have enjoyed every second of it,” said Samantha Overland, a third-year geography student at VIU. “Living on campus and having access to all the resources the university has to offer within walking distance has definitely contributed to my success as a student. It is almost impossible to find housing now as a young person, so the new housing building is going to take a lot of stress away from people who are worried about finding a place to live.”

Construction began on the project in fall 2024 and is expected to be complete by 2027. The Province is committing up to $103 million to support construction. The 10-storey building will use mass timber, a renewable resource with a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional concrete construction. Construction plans have achieved Step 4 of the BC Energy Step Code and meet CleanBC’s energy-efficiency requirements for new buildings. The project will also achieve Rick Hansen Foundation accessibility certification as it offers extensive accessibility features for students, such as seven accessible units and multiple barrier-free facilities, including washrooms, kitchen and lounge areas on each floor.

“I have heard from students that secure and affordable housing are important to them so they can focus on their studies,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “Adding additional student beds and amenities at VIU Nanaimo means that more students can make campus their home and get the most out of their post-secondary experience. This project is part of our government’s commitment to build 12,000 student housing units, with more than 10,760 student beds already built or underway.”

The campus is connected to a geo-exchange system, which circulates water from the flooded, abandoned Wakesiah coal mine underneath the VIU campus, to significantly reduce its carbon footprint by decreasing output for heating and cooling several VIU buildings to near zero. The student housing building will connect to an expansion of the system, which will provide the capacity to connect the rest of the student housing buildings in the future.

Student housing is one type of critical infrastructure the Province is building to help growing communities thrive. The Province is also making investments in K-12 schools and health-care facilities. Since 2017, the Province has supported seismic upgrades at two schools (590 safer seats), built additions at two schools (395 seats) and has two more additions in development in the Nanaimo area.

The Province has invested in upgrades to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, including a $60-million intensive care unit (ICU), a high-acuity unit project and a cancer centre. The ICU opened in June 2023 and the high-acuity unit is expected to open later in 2025. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 on the cancer centre as well as on a new $286-million long-term care facility in Lantzville, just north of Nanaimo.

Quotes:

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island –

“Nanaimo is growing fast and the start of construction on this project is great news for students in our community. I’m proud to see the Province supporting more housing initiatives here. This project will reduce pressure on Nanaimo’s rental market.”

Stephanie Higginson, MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside –

“It’s great to see this project underway. Expanding student housing for Vancouver Island University’s Nanaimo campus will ensure affordable, reliable student living spaces so students can focus on their studies.”

George Anderson, MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville –

“Nanaimo is an incredible place to call home. Once complete, this new project will provide more students with the opportunity to live on campus. This project is a part of the Province’s plan to create and increase housing supply, which benefits renters throughout B.C.”

Deborah Saucier, president and vice-chancellor, Vancouver Island University –

“Safe, affordable, accessible and high-quality housing is an essential building block for student success. We are grateful to the provincial government for providing this funding so VIU can realize our goal of having more students living as well as learning on our Nanaimo campus. Living on campus also promotes a deeper connection to the campus community for students, enhancing their overall experience.”

